Lincoln man jailed for child sex offences

Nicholas Clements has today (November 4) been sentenced to 27 months in custody for attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, and attempting to meet with a child following grooming.

Clements, 35, of Laurel Close, Lincoln, appeared today at Lincoln Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Clements was also made the subject of a ten year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Lucy Morris, of the Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said: “We do everything in our power to make sure that perpetrators, like Clements, are brought before the court to face justice.

“We will pursue anyone responsible for child sexual abuse and this is a message to perpetrators that you will face a custodial sentence for your actions.

“We hope that this gives confidence and reassurance to anyone who has suffered abuse, be it recent or years ago. You will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity and respect.”