Lincoln takeaway slapped with one-star hygiene rating
The first rating since the business changed name
A takeaway close to the hub of the nightlife of Lincoln has been given a one-star food hygiene rating.
Grill House on Clasketgate in Lincoln, which previously traded under the name of Charcoal Grill, was visited by City of Lincoln Council inspectors on September 28, 2022.
The rating was recently published and it was deemed that improvement is necessary in both ‘Hygienic food handling’ and ‘Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’.
The standards found for the ‘Management of food safety’ showed that major improvement is required.
It is the first rating since the business changed name to Grill House. The most recent rating before that, when it was trading as Charcoal Grill, was the maximum score of five in August 2019.
The Lincolnite reached out to the takeaway, but there was no reply by the time of publication.