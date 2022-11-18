Lincoln Travelodge’s weirdest requests: From Steampunk costume help to early Christmas Market access

If you don’t ask, you don’t get!

Hotel chain Travelodge revealed some of its most bizarre customer requests to Lincoln staff, featuring unbelievable questions such as ‘can you help tie the corset on my Steampunk costume’ and asking for an exclusive private preview of the Christmas Market.

We’ve all made requests to staff while staying at a hotel, but have you ever asked them to make a pyramid of pizza for a child’s birthday as they’d prefer that to a traditional cake?

The teams at Lincoln’s two Travelodge sites (Tentercroft Street and Thorpe on the Hill) received hundreds of eyebrow-raising requests from customers staying at the hotels – and a list of the funniest ones has now been devised.

When you think of Lincoln, what comes to mind? The cathedral? Maybe the castle or Steep Hill?

Well, how about finding out if there really is a werewolf at Dogdyke? Because that’s what one customer wanted to know upon their visit to the city.

Other localised requests include:

“What is the best time to see the Imp?”

“Can you arrange for a private shopping preview of the Lincoln Christmas Market? I want to impress my girlfriend.”

“Can you help me tie the corset on my Steampunk costume?”

“It’s my son’s birthday; can you create a large pyramid of pizza for him? It’s his favourite food and I thought he would like this better than a birthday cake.”

“Can you teach my wife how to make the perfect bed?”

On a national scale, there were equally bizarre requests from customers, not least in Bath, where a member of staff was asked if they could arrange for a guest to wear Meghan Markle’s Giorgio Armani dress that is housed inside Bath’s Fashion Museum.

A person in Cambridge wanted to know “how holy” the water is at the Jesus Green Lido, while in Canterbury someone wondered: “Does King Charles teach at the Kings School?”

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 581 UK Travelodge hotels this year including our two hotels in Lincoln, with Britons taking more short breaks and turning a concert or sporting event into a Minication.

“Also with more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions across our diverse British regions.

“Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

“However, there are some requests beyond their control such as arranging a private shopping preview of the Christmas markets for a guest who wanted to impress his girlfriend and surprise her with a VIP shopping trip.”