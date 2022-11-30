Lincolnshire businesses fined £90,000 for employing illegal workers

The latest sanctions have been published to deter others

An all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant and a hand car wash are amongst six Lincolnshire businesses named and shamed for employing illegal workers.

They have collectively been given fines of £90,000 for hiring workers who didn’t have the right to work in the UK.

Businesses in Lincoln, Grantham, Louth, Cleethorpes, Pinchbeck and Horncastle are in the latest round of sanctions issued by the government.

The fines were handed out between April 1 and June 30 this year.

Immigration Enforcement has now published the penalties as a deterrent to others.

M&H Hand Car Wash in Pinchbeck was ordered to pay £20,000 after it was previously found to be giving illegal workers little to no pay.

Owner Mohamed Hamza, 31, of Gladstone Street in Peterborough, was given a two-year Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order in May.

Fusion Buffet in Grantham was fined £10,000 following the discovery of two workers with incorrect and expired visas in May 2021.

South Kesteven District Council suspended its drinks licence as a result, and the restaurant has since closed.

Business owners can face five years in jail and an unlimited fine for employing someone they knew couldn’t work in the country.

If a business didn’t do the correct checks, they can also face civil penalties of up to £20,000 per illegal worker.

Here are the businesses and the liable parties on the latest list of fines:

M&H Hand Car Wash (M&H Car Wash LTD) – Enterprise Way, Pinchbeck. Fined £20,000

Fined £20,000 Charcoal Grill (Zeke-Aras Ltd) – 57 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes . Fined £20,000.

. Fined £20,000. Biedronka (Shalao Nazim Faraj) – 133 Portland Street, Lincoln . Fined £15,000

. Fined £15,000 Horncastle Hand Car Wash (Rawand Ali) – Lincoln Road, Horncastle . Fined £15,000

. Fined £15,000 Fusion Buffet (Durgadevi Limited) – George Shopping Centre, High Street, Grantham . Fined £10,000

. Fined £10,000 Premier Express (Thuraisingam Kirushanth) – 103 Newmarket, Louth. Fined £10,000

The full list of penalties handed out in the East Midlands and the Humber are available to view online.