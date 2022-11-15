Lincolnshire man killed by mortar strike in Ukraine, inquest finds
The first British national to die in Ukraine after the invasion
A North Lincolnshire man, who is thought to be the first British national killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, died after heavy shelling while on active service, an inquest heard.
Scott Sibley, from Immingham in North Lincolnshire, was serving with the Ukrainian army during the outbreak of the Russian invasion in Eastern Europe earlier this year.
The British national died on April 22 after coming under attack from heavy artillery shelling in Southern Ukraine, an inquest concluded, according to Sky News,
It is said that he was volunteering on a sniper mission while defending a Southern region of Ukraine, spending three days in a foxhole before mortar strikes landed on his area.
He had been formally identified by dental records and a distinctive tattoo on his left shoulder, with a Ukrainian death certificate issued on April 25, ITV News reported.
He was then transported to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on May 24.
Sibley sustained “fatal injuries to his chest and abdomen”, which included damage to a lung and a ruptured kidney, BBC News reported.