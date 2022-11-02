Lincolnshire sex pest jailed, victims want to move on from the hell
He tried to rape a stranger, and sexually assaulted another woman
A Stamford man who tried to rape a stranger and sexually assaulted another woman was today (Wednesday) jailed for five years and ten months.
Caine Hull was just 17 when he carried out the offences in November 2018, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Hull, now 21, denied four offences of sexual assault on a young woman, who can be not be named, but was found guilty after a trial in July.
The jury also convicted Hull of a single charge of attempting to rape a woman in her early 40s.
Sarah Phelan, prosecuting, told the court that offence was an attempted rape of a stranger who was drunk but able to walk home.
“He targeted a vulnerable victim in the early hours of the morning,” Miss Phelan said.
The victim of the sexual assaults carried out by Hull was in court to watch him sentenced.
Miss Phelan read out a moving victim impact statement from the woman who described how the incidents had impacted her in many ways.
She said: “Initially I was frightened to go out either alone or with friends.”
The woman added her fear of Hull got worse when she reported the matter and released he was on bail.
She described being unable to go out in the dark until shortly before the trial and said she was “terrified” of Hull.
The woman said she had suffered with anxiety and depression since the assaults, and had also lost some friends.
She concluded her statement by adding: “I wish to move on with my life, and move on from the hell he’s caused me.”
Hull also pleaded guilty to an offence of attempted robbery committed in February 2021.
The court heard Hull, formerly of Northumberland Avenue, Stamford, was remanded into custody following his trial at Lincoln Crown Court in July.
Karen Walton, mitigating, told the court Hull had no previous convictions until his offending began in November 2018.
She reminded the court Hull was still then a juvenile.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight jailed Hull for 70 months.
