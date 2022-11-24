Lincolnshire taxi driver proud of plus-sized Miss Diamond Curve UK title

A taxi driver from Grantham with a passion for pageantry battled prejudice, pageantry stereotypes, and online trolls before being crowned Miss Diamond Curve UK and she is “not ashamed of being plus-sized”.

Caitlin Nash-Robinson drives for the family business QA Taxis and loves her job and being on the road. The long days and hours mean the 32-year-old does not always have much free time, but she’s made the most of it to pursue her passion.

Ever since volunteering backstage in 2014 Caitlin knew she had a passion for pageantry. She first started competing three years later, and says the pageantry experience has “changed my life”.

She told The Lincolnite that once she started competing – at Miss Divine UK in South Wales in 2017 – she built up more confidence and has grown as a person.

She competed for three years in the Miss Divine UK system and finished third in 2021. She has also competed for the last two years in Miss Voluptuous UK, most recently at the Guildhall Arts Centre in her home town of Grantham in July 2022

Caitlin entered the Curve Category at Miss Diamond UK & Ireland last month at Morley Town Hall in Leeds and competed against four other finalists in the Curve division.

The competition was based on three rounds – being interviewed by the judges, taking to the stage in fashion wear, and then in an evening gown, while Caitlin also took on an optional round of swimwear for the first time.

Caitlin said the participants are judged on their stage presence, how the outfit suits them and their energy, and she was delighted to have walked away with the crown and title of Miss Diamond Curve UK.

In addition, she also took home the spokesmodel title for the Curve category after she submitted a video about her platform The Femme Space.

She told The Lincolnite: “I felt a range of emotions. I went in with the hope of just getting back to enjoying pageantry.

“I had put a lot of pressure on myself, during COVID, of winning and didn’t achieve it twice, but I wanted to get back to the enjoyment of it and having fun with friends.

“I knew people competing there and previous queens so I felt more like I was going away with extended family.

“When I did get announced as the winner, I was emotional as it was my sixth attempt at a title. In two years alone, I’ve probably travelled over 6,000 miles up and down the country.

“I do put the hard work in, but it was an overwhelming feeling, so much so I fell over on stage, but I was okay.”

Caitlin added: “Just because I’m a plus-sized woman, I’m not expected to go into the Curve category, there is a choice of other options.

“But, for me, I’m not ashamed of being plus-sized and I was advocating against four other plus-sized women. There was a safety net for me of competing against women in a similar situation to mine, who have faced prejudices online and trolls due to size.

“For me, it’s just one of those things, everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but I’m happy in myself and accepting of who I am.

“The pageants have made me more accepting of who I am. I am promoting acceptance of any size, gender, religion, nationality, it’s about accepting the world.”

Due to winning her title, Caitlin automatically qualified for The Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas, which will take place between July 25 and 29, 2023.

“It’s such a once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” she added. “It’s an overwhelming thing as it’s a bigger stage and once you become a title holder there is an expectation to step up but I want to enjoy it, so I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Since winning her Diamond Curve UK title Caitlin has also been put in touch with someone who needed a plus-size model for a bridal show in Birmingham in January 2023 which she has been chosen for.

In addition to competing in pageants, Caitlin is also determined to help others. She was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome in 2020, which she says is a metabolic condition and makes her insulin resistant.

This means it makes it easier for her to gain weight and harder for her to lose it and “there is no definitive cure and not enough research into this”.

As a result she is campaigning to raise awareness on her own platform called The Femme Space, as well as fundraising for Verity UK, a research charity dedicated to curing and supporting women suffering with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

The Femme Space is still being developed by Caitlin, where she puts her own research on social media for others to look at. She created it to raise awareness and help educate others about health conditions that effect the reproductive system of those assigned as women at birth.

Caitlin, who is also proud of her Welsh heritage having lived in South Wales until the age of 16, said: “I had no help from my GP or doctors, there is no treatment for it, I want to hep others, I want to speak to people who have different conditions and get it out there.

“I want to use my (Diamond Curve UK) title to develop The Femme Space more and provide a platform of awareness. It’s not just about looking into it for others, but raising awareness for them, as it took me four and a half years to get my diagnosis.”

The Femme Space is currently available via Caitlin’s Diamond Curve UK Facebook and Instagram pages.

Caitlin said: “I’ve achieved a lot and in a job I love. I absolutely love taxi driving, have control over my life and meet new people every day.

“For the next year, I’ll be carrying on as I have done, especially within pageantry and helping to advocate for others.

“The ultimate dream would be to win the Regency title in America, but I want to enjoy the experience I’ll get from a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

