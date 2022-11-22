Man arrested on intent to endanger life suspicion following Lincoln house fire

We have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire in Lincoln city centre yesterday.

Officers received reports that a man was committing criminal damage in a property at the corner of Canwick Road and Ripon Street at 3.06pm yesterday (21 November).

On attendance they found a fire inside the property and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (LFRS) were called to tackle the fire. The roads in the surrounding area were closed for around an hour while crews worked.

One man was rescued from the building by fire crews and taken to hospital as a precaution. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured in the fire.

Specialist investigators at LFRS have determined the cause of the fire is arson, and we have now opened a criminal investigation.

A 46-year-old man was arrested a short time after the incident was reported in Lincoln High Street. He is currently in custody.

We would appeal to anyone with information to come forwards. There are a number of ways to get in touch: