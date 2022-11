Man recalled to prison after being arrested in fatal Holbeach crash

We have released the 28 year-old-man on police bail while we continue our inquiries into the fatal collision on New River Gate, Holbeach, just before 5pm on Sunday 13 November.

However, he has been also been arrested for breaching his prison release licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.

We continue to appeal for information that will assist our inquiries. We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was driving along New River Gate, or the local area, before the collision happened.

We are also appealing for anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage in or around the area of Gedney Hill and Holbeach Drove between 4pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 13 November.

Please remember to check the clock times on any devices following the clocks recently going back. This could include any private or commercial CCTV, ring doorbells or similar devices.

There are a number of ways to contact us. Please call 101 quoting incident 270 of 13 November 22. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 111555 or on-line at Crimestoppers-uk.org anonymously.

Update, 3.30pm, 15 November

As our investigation continues into the fatal collision on New River Gate, Holbeach, we are appealing for video footage in the local area. We are asking for anyone who has CCTV footage in the Gedney Hill or Holbeach Drove areas to contact us. We would like to hear from anyone with private or commercial footage, including devices such as ring door bells and similar home security CCTV.

Detective Sergeant Luke Wells, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “As part of our investigation I am asking for any video footage between 4pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 13 November, in the Gedney Hill and Holbeach Drove areas. Please give the team a call and we will get in touch to see if the footage may be of use in our inquiries.”

We would like to remind anyone, as the clocks changed recently, to check the correct time on their recording systems to view the right timings.

The 28 year-old-man remains in police custody.

If you have any video footage or any other information you think could assist, please call 101 quoting incident number 270 of 13 November.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Update, 10.40, 15 November

We can share that the name of the 20 year-old-woman who sadly died in the collision is Amy Cooper from the Whaplode Drove area. Her family have asked they are not contacted by any media and their privacy is respected.

We have arrested a 28 year-old-man, from the Holbeach area, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Update, 10.19, 14 November

We are saddened to report that a 20-year-old woman has died following a collision in Holbeach yesterday (13 November).

Despite the best efforts of emergency services on the scene and at hospital, she was pronounced dead just before midnight. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

We continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage which may have captured the incident to come forward, and we still wish to trace the driver of the car involved in the collision.

Please contact us on 101 quoting incident 270 of 13 November if you can help with our enquiries.

Original release

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorbike which has left a woman in her 20s in a critical condition.

We were called to reports that a grey BMW 3 series estate had been in collision with a green Kawasaki motorcycle in the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach at 4.59pm today (13 November).

The rider of the motorbike received emergency medical assistance at the scene before being taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her next of kin have been informed.

We are very concerned about the welfare of the driver who may have suffered injuries but is not at the scene, and we would appeal for any assistance in tracing him. No other injuries are reported.

The road is expected to remain closed until the early hours of the morning while initial investigations are carried out and the road cleared. Please avoid the area.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident. We would also like to view any footage which may have captured either the car or the motorbike in the moments leading up to the incident.

If you can help with our enquiries please contact us in the following ways: