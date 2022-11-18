Man who trafficked children in Lincoln absconds from open prison

A 26-year-old man who became the first man to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws in 2018 has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.

Zakaria Mohammed was jailed for 14 years after admitting running a narcotics supply chain and trafficking two boys and a girl to deal on his behalf.

Children, who had previously been reported as missing, were discovered inside flats in Lincoln when police carried out raids and recovered money, drugs and weapons.

On Friday, November 18, Derbyshire Police released an appeal for information after the convict escaped from HMP Sudbury.

Mohammed was found to be missing from the prison on Friday, November 11 and police are urging people not to approach him.

He is described by police as five foot, eight inches tall, and of slim build, and he has links to the Birmingham area.

Anyone who sees Mohammed is asked not to approach him and to instead contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 1056 of November 11.

Information can also be reported by phoning 101 or via Facebook, Twitter, and the force’s website using an online contact form.

Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

