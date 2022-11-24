Objectors mourn loss of Lincoln gallery as dental practice up for approval
Plans to convert the former Sam Scorer Gallery in Lincoln into a dental practice will be approved next week, despite fears the loss of the venue would be a “cultural blunder”.
The City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee will be recommended to approve ETS Align’s proposals to change the use of the Drury Lane site, including the installation of solar panels.
Since it was first submitted, the application has been revised to include fewer solar panels and the addition of a window to the west.
Officers said: “The principle of the proposed community use of this vacant commercial premises in this location is considered to be acceptable.
“The proposed alterations to the shop-front are sympathetic to the appearance of the building.”
They said the addition of a new window and solar panels would not cause harm.
The plans have received a number of objections from near and far, lamenting the loss of the gallery.
One former Lincoln resident said: “Drury Lane is absolutely an integral part of Lincoln’s unique uphill character. The gallery is part of its heritage and an essential cohesive force for its artists and art lovers.
“To replace it with a dental practice of all things is a cultural blunder of immense proportions and an act of suicide for Lincoln’s hard won tourism industry.”
A Yarborough Road resident said the gallery was “ideally located” for tourists to visit.
“To replace it with a dental surgery is a travesty.
“This building was designed purely to celebrate art and the hundreds of exhibitions on show have played a vital promotional and educational role for the arts in the local and wider community of Lincoln for the last 20 years or so.”
The gallery closed in September after more than 20 years of exhibiting Lincolnshire artists.
Stats show Lincolnshire is one of the hardest places in the country to find a dentist, with many practices not taking new patients on.
The proposed practice would operate from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
The application says it would create six full-time and two part-time jobs.
