Opening date set for new Aldi store in Lincoln
It will be open before Christmas
Local Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Wells will open Aldi’s new Lincoln store next month.
The new store will open at the Moorland Centre on Moorland Way in Lincoln at 8am on Thursday, December 8. It will be open seven days a week – 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.
It will be run by Store Manager Scott Robinson, along with a team of 33 colleagues from the local community.
Aldi has recruited 11 new members of staff and is still looking for a caretaker and store assistants for the Lincoln store.
It will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section.
On the opening day of the new Aldi, Paralympics GB gold and silver medallist Sophie Wells will be giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.
Aldi Store Manager Scott Robinson said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Lincoln. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Sophie Wells join us will make it a morning to remember.”
Equestrian star Sophie Wells added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”
The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Lincoln to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community, by emailing [email protected].
