Opening date set for new Aldi store in Lincoln

The annual St Barnabas Hospice Torchlight Procession returns to Lincoln on Tuesday night, with hundreds of people expected to join in and dedicate lights to lost loved ones.

The 22nd Light Up A Life Torchlight Procession, set up by end of life charity St Barnabas Hospice, will take place in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 22.

Over 1,000 people attended last year’s event, walking through the city with lit torches aloft before congregating at Lincoln Cathedral and illuminating the 30 foot Tree of Life.

Lights are placed on the tree to signify the life of loved ones who have died, creating a stunning display of brightness outside the cathedral.

Louise Cotton, Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Every year, this is such a poignant event; it’s a way to come together and remember those who we have lost and pay tribute.

“To hold our Torchlight Procession in historic uphill Lincoln is a privilege we are grateful for, and we look forward to welcoming everyone on the night.

“Unfortunately, with an event this size, a certain amount of disruption is unavoidable, and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will endeavour to keep all closures to a minimum and reopen each road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 Torchlight Procession by St Barnabas Hospice:

Route

People will gather at Clayton’s Sports Ground on Lee Road from 7pm ahead of a 7.30pm start.

From here, crowds will walk past the newly reopened St Barnabas Inpatient Unit on Nettleham Road before ending up outside Lincoln Cathedral – led by the RAF Waddington Pipe Band.

The main flaming torch is carried by runners from Our Lady of Lincoln Church to Clayton’s, where it will be used to light all procession torches.

At around 8.15pm, a blessing will be held outside the cathedral to allow dedications to be added to the hospice’s Tree of Life.

The blessing lasts around 45 minutes, with a proposed completion time of 9pm.

Road closures

To ensure the safety of the walkers during the event, there will be no waiting/loading orders in place between 7pm and 9pm at a series of Lincoln locations.

Signage will be displayed to remind road users of this, and the roads affected are as follows:

Lee Road – Wragby Road to Nettleham Road

Nettleham Road – Lee Road to Priory Gate

Priory Gate – Nettleham Road to Wragby Road

Church Lane – Nettleham Road to Newport

Eastgate – Nettleham Road to Greetwell Gate

Newport – Bailgate to Rasen Lane

Bailgate

Castle Hill – Exchequer Gate

Minster Yard

Lee Road, Nettleham Road, Church Lane and Bailgate will be reopened when the safety officer has been advised that the procession has cleared.

Tree of Life

A symbolic part of the Torchlight Procession each year is the 30ft Tree of Life, donated by Doddington Hall & Gardens and situated outside Lincoln Cathedral for the event.

It will be decorated with lights and messages of love once the procession arrives at the cathedral on Tuesday, with each member of the public invited to write a personal message that will go around the tree.

The messages of love will be available on the night at Clayton’s Sports Ground or after the service at the cathedral itself.

At the end of the procession, the tree is also illuminated during a ceremony of celebration and remembrance, with each light signifying a loved one who lost their life.

Safety guidelines

Organisers are warning people that this is an outdoor event featuring wax-based flaming torches, meaning they will only be available for over 18s due to the dangers of naked flames.

Battery operated lantern will be available, however, for those who do not want to use flaming torches.

In terms of protection from COVID-19, organisers are asking anyone with symptoms of the virus, anyone who has tested positive recently, or had contact with someone who tested positive, to not attend.

Anyone wanting to wear a face covering has been reminded that this should be removed before torches are lit, and hand sanitisers will be available on site.

Weather

The Met Office predicts low temperatures but no rain for Lincoln on the day of the event.

It is expected to dip to around 5° by 7pm on Tuesday, dropping further to 4° by the time the procession ends at 9pm.

Thankfully, there is a less than 5% chance of rain at the event, according to meteorologists, with wind speeds of just 5mph in the process.