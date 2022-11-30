Plans for East Coast heritage trail submitted

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two 10-year-olds boys were found with stab wounds at a flat after an eight-hour stand off with police in a Lincolnshire village.

Officers attended the property in Fold Hill, Friskney, eight miles south of Skegness, yesterday (Tues) following a call at 1.49pm reporting a concern for safety.

Residents reported seeing a middle aged woman, believed to be the occupier of the ground floor flat, standing outside of the property yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

She was seen talking to two police officers, also outside the property, while another woman and the two children, remained inside the flat.

Locals described seeing armed police arriving outside the flat, and a long stand-off with those inside which ended at around 1am.

A resident living nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s very sad to have something like that happen on your doorstep, for whatever reason it may be.

“My first initial thought was that it might have been an accident but then more police arrived.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that from around 4.30pm, specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property which continued for several hours.

Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am this morning (November 30) and a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 10-year-old boys sustained stab wounds in the incident and both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Following this incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“The road was closed for several hours while our officers were at the scene but it has now reopened. There was no wider threat to residents during the incident.”

A police officer was this morning (Wednesday) stood outside the block of the flats on Fold Hill where the incident occurred.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “In the early hours of this morning (November 30) we were contacted by Lincolnshire Police regarding an incident in Friskney in which two ten-year-old boys sustained stab wounds and a woman was tasered and arrested by police.

“The boys have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. We sent investigators to the police post incident procedures, where the officers involved will give their initial accounts. We are currently assessing the incident to determine if any action will be required from us.”

