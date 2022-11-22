Plans for Lincoln City FC stadium expansion submitted

Lincoln City Football Club’s plans for the £1.8 million redevelopment of the Stacey West Stand at their Sincil Bank Stadium have been officially submitted.

The City of Lincoln Council’s planning portal shows the application to extend the stand into a two-tier build was received on November 14 and validated on November 22.

The club originally hoped to create a third tier including a hospitality suite, however, following a “challenging and volatile” economic climate, were forced to admit they needed to downsize their plans at the beginning of the month.

The move will see the stadium capacity rise from 10,800 to 11,500.

The application also notes the new build will create 25 full-time jobs on top of the 250 existing roles.

The seating expansion forms part of major plans for the club which will also include a new Community Skills and Education hub offering community space, offices and dedicated classrooms.

Elsewhere, barriers are to be installed in Upper 7 of the GBM Stand – facilitating the safe-standing of supporters.

There will also be key infrastructure improvements, such as investment in a new mains water supply, recycling irrigation system and power supply.

In a statement earlier this month, the club board issued a statement saying they reamined “firmly and respopnsibily committed to growth and progress, but without placing the financial future of the club at risk”.

“In line with the board’s vision to have a home that is contemporary, accessible, has soul and reflects the strength of the club’s ambition, this project is just one of many potential investments into infrastructure from a maintained list of future opportunities to upgrade the stadium as part of a longer-term plan,” they said.

“It also demonstrates the club’s agility to adapt to the changing economic landscape while remaining fully committed to the board’s vision for the club.”

It is hoped work can begin on the build in the new year.