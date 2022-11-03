Plans submitted: New Boston Aldi would create 40 jobs
See the full plans
Aldi is one step closer to building a new 1,315m² food store in Boston, submitting final plans to the local authority.
The store, proposed for land off Swineshead Road, would include a 118 space car park and create 40 jobs.
A consultation on proposals for the discount supermarket, along with another site in Holbeach, earned a 65% approval rate from respondents.
Richard Thompson, Property Director for Aldi, said: “We’re excited to have submitted our application for a new Aldi food store in Boston and look forward to the application being considered by Boston Borough Council.
“We’re confident that the council will recognise the huge level of local support throughout the consultation period and the boost a new store would provide to Boston’s local economy.
“We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts. A new store in Boston will meet the demand for our award-winning range of goods, allowing us to continue to save our customers time and money.”
The company added that new staff at the store would be paid an industry leading minimum wage of £10.50 per hour.
A virtual exhibition of the plans can be found here.
People can also still provide feedback by calling 0800 2987040 or emailing [email protected]
A decision on the plans will be made by Boston Borough Council at a later date.
