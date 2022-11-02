Police appeal over knifepoint robbery at Grantham shop
Police wish to speak to the pictured man
We would like to speak to the man in the image who we believe might be able to help us in connection with a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in Grantham.
At approximately 9.15pm last night (1 November), a male aged between 23 and 35 enters Costcutter on Springfield Road and puts on a balaclava.
The male was reported to have made his way to the till where he produced a knife and used it to threaten staff. The male made off with a sum of cash and left the scene on foot. Thankfully there were no injuries reported.
The male is described as white, possibly Eastern European, with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and is believed to have a tattoo on his left hand.
If you know who this man is or have any other information that can assist in our investigation, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 440 of 1 November.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 440 of 1 November in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.