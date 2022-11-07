Police launch murder investigation after death of woman in North Lincolnshire

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 50-year-old woman in Messingham in North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police were called to a property on Elm Way after reports of a concern for safety of a woman sat around 12.40am on Sunday, November 6.

The woman died in the early hours of the morning and police confirmed on Monday, November 7 that they have now opened a murder investigation.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and the victim’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The arrested man remains in custody while officers continue with lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vickers said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

“Those living in the area can expect to see a number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place, and we continue with our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us.

“Alternatively, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 25 of today, Sunday 6 November. If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”