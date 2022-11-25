Prince Edward visits RAF Waddington

The Earl of Wessex is the Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Waddington

RAF Waddington was treated to a royal visit on Thursday, as His Royal Highness The Earl of Wessex came to the station he is Honorary Air Commodore for.

Prince Edward, accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis, and the Station Commander Group Captain Mark Lorriman-Hughes, visited Lincolnshire on Thursday for a tour of RAF Waddington.

It is the first visit to RAF Waddington for Prince Edward since September 30, 2021, to mark the retirement of the E-3D Sentry aircraft after 30 years of service.

His Royal Highness is the station’s Honorary Air Commodore, and he met and heard from Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths ambassadors from local schools – as the children proudly showed The Earl of Wessex what they have been working on in classes.

Flight Lieutenant Graham Holt, one of the STEM Ambassadors at RAF Waddington, said: “It was lovely to meet him and to see him engaging with the local schools who were thrilled to show him their air vehicles as part of Project X.”

The Earl also attended briefings from XIII Squadron, 1 Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Wing and 51 Squadron, before meeting this year’s RAF Waddington award holders.

Squadron Leader Angela Hemlin, 51 Squadron’s Flight Commander Safety and Assurance Officer said: “It was an honour to be able to host, and brief, HRH on the work and achievements of 51 Sqn this year.

“He was also able to chat with aircrew and engineers who were able to tell HRH about their valuable contributions to operations.”

The Station Commander at RAF Waddington, Group Captain Mark Lorriman-Hughes, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host His Royal Highness The Earl of Wessex as our Honorary Air Commodore on this annual visit to station.

His genuine warmth towards our people and engagement in our wide variety of activities we undertake was very much welcomed by all.”