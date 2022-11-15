Prince of Wales to visit Lincolnshire this week

The Prince of Wales, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, will visit the Lincolnshire base on Friday, November 18 to learn about future technological innovations and open a new Boxing Club.

During the visit, His Royal Highness will spend time in the Air Traffic Control Centre to hear about ‘Project Marshall’. The project is a multi-billion-pound equipment upgrade of air traffic control radar services across Lincolnshire.

Whilst in the centre, William, Prince of Wales, will meet staff and engage with new radar displays and control systems that have been put in place to improve efficiency and elevate data sharing.

He will then visit the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility (TMF). It has been open for over a decade and specialises in longer term maintenance of Typhoon jets and focuses on delivering faster turnaround times to ensure that more planes are readily available for front-line use at any given time.

His Royal Highness will meet maintenance staff in the TMF and hear about the transformative technologies which are currently being explored by the Royal Air Force and BAE Systems. The new technologies include exoskeletons and VR headsets, which will allow jet support to be carried out in a smarter and faster way.

The Prince of Wales will also visit and officially open the new RAF Coningsby Boxing Club. It is situated in the heart of the RAF base and creates a central place where personnel can go to exercise and box.

His Royal Highness will see how the new facility will benefit staff’s wellbeing as well as meet other sports teams at RAF Coningsby.

Before his departure, The Prince will carry out a short walkabout with RAF families who live locally.

