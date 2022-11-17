Regeneration of Grimsby square ‘left behind by a decade’ set to begin in New Year

The Conservative-controlled North East Lincolnshire Council has talked up the prospects of the “long overdue” Riverhead Square regeneration project to make a difference to Grimsby town centre.

It was heard at the council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, November 16, that spades are expected in the ground in January for phase two of the £3.3 million regeneration project.

The redevelopment is a cornerstone of Grimsby town centre’s master plan which was subject to public consultation in 2019. However, not all elements originally planned will now be included as a result of inflationary costs and a strict budget to avoid the council dipping into its own capital. In particular, the idea of a central sculptural feature or canopy has been scrapped.

The project is one of North East Lincolnshire Council’s six Towns Fund schemes, totalling up to £20.9 million of government cash. “This is going to be a much more pleasant place in the town centre, a much greener place,” said Councillor Philip Jackson, council leader. He also said it was in line with public feedback to stay a public open space but also have the potential to host more public events, such as Grim Falfest, the Viking festival held in September.

But he admitted: “There are one or two aspects that we aren’t able to include because of the funding limits we’ve got.” He added this is in the context of inflationary costs, particularly in construction. There was to be a major sculptural feature or canopy in the centre to act as a landmark and reflect the town’s heritage. A design was prepared but the estimated half a million pounds cost meant that this topped Towns Fund money and has been kicked into the long grass.

There were also initial plans for “water-related features” estimated at £700,000, but these too were abandoned earlier. Councillor Jackson claimed though that the “vast majority” of original plans would be fulfilled.

The designs for the square were drawn up by Arup Landscape Design with input from the people of Grimsby. It will include more green space and planting into the area than before, split between 65 per cent hard and 35 per cent green landscaping. New seating, lighting and security and a flexible event space and room for outdoor café seating at the entrance to Freshney Place will also be part of the project.

Work already completed in the square and nearby has included new balustrade railings along the dock edge and the footbridge over the River Freshney linking Riverhead to Garth Lane.

“Exciting times, isn’t it?” said an exhilarated Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport. “Hopefully in January, we will see spades in the ground and things happening in Riverhead Square.” But Councillor Swinburn also appeared to partly criticise council officials for slow progress on plans for a fountain in the adjacent stretch of the River Freshney.

He suggested there had been “pushback” from Northern Power and council officials on the fountain. “It needs to be in by Christmas, we want to see that fountain there.”

“I am sure the public will believe us then when we say we are doing something about the regeneration of Grimsby town centre,” he added, when the work begins. There was also emphasis in cabinet discussion on seeking to employ companies based within the local authority for the regeneration where possible.

But it was Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, who did not hold back from his rejection of leaving Riverhead Square as is. “We are doing something about an area of the town that’s looking very dated and I think it is long overdue. At the moment, it’s looking left behind by a decade. I’m glad we are going ahead with regenerating it.”

In the council report on the second phase of the regeneration of the square, it says the area currently “attracts substantial levels of anti-social behaviour”. A recent council survey also saw 77% of respondents say they felt unsafe at night.