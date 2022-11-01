Road closures for new Lincolnshire Co-op on Skellingthorpe Road
New food store will open in spring 2023
A road closure will be in place over two weekends in November on Skellingthorpe Road in Lincoln for the connection of services to a new Lincolnshire Co-op store, which will open in spring 2023.
Lincolnshire Co-op previously announced a £2 million development for a new food, store, commercial units and houses in on the former Monson Arms pub site on Skellingthorpe Road.
The two commercial units will be suitable for a variety of uses, marketed to let for potential retail services such as food and drink or health and beauty.
Maher Millard Construction Ltd, the main contractor for the construction, said it will be necessary to completely close Skellingthorpe Road outside the new store.
The closure will take place during two weekends, commencing at 10pm on Friday, November 11 and lasting until 5am on Monday, November 14.
It will be in place again the following weekend, commencing at 10pm on Friday, November 18 until 5am on Monday, November 21.
Along with a new sewer connection, water, gas, telecommunication and electric works will be taking place, as well as the vehicle access into the new site which are being renewed and fibre ducts being laid.
There will be no through access to traffic along Skellingthorpe Road during these works. However, pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed through the works via a safe route.
Access to the Hartsholme Estates off Skellingthorpe Road will only be available from the west (A46 bypass).
Properties directly on/off Skellingthorpe Road, to the east of Hemswell Avenue, will only be accessed via Tritton Road (this includes Sixfields Close and Primrose Place). Arrangements will be in place to provide access for service buses during hours of service.
Maher Millard Construction Ltd said: “We appreciate the disruption this will cause but to carry out the works and to keep the public and workforce safe this is the only traffic management option available and we therefore thank you for your patience and cooperation during the works.”
The new food store will replace Lincolnshire Co-op’s Swanpool site further down the road.
The Swanpool outlet will stay open until the new one is compete, and the existing team of 12 staff members will be transferred over, as well as there being five new jobs created.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “Our new food store is going to offer a much-improved service and we’d like to thank everyone for bearing with us while the work takes place.”
