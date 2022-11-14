53 mins ago

Rugby Report: 14-try Lincoln, Market Rasen, Sleaford and Boston among winners

Gainsborough, Boston, Sleaford & Scunthorpe women all win too
Lincoln, Market Rasen, Sleaford, and Boston's men, as well as Scunthorpe and Gainsborough's women, were among the victorious sides at the weekend.

Joe Leigh crossed for four tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it four successive league wins with an emphatic 86-0 home victory against Coalville.

Josh White grabbed a hat-trick of tries and Louie Cooke and Cynyr Jones each scored two, while Lincoln were also awarded a penalty try in the Counties 1 Midlands East (North) clash.

Dexter Ryde and Richie Dixon also scored tries for the hosts, with Cooke and Chris Smith adding six and one conversions respectively.

Lincoln’s 1st XV scored 14 tries in an 86-0 home victory against Coalville. | Photo: Brian Penney

Lincoln’s Joe Leigh crossing for one of his four tries. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Louie Cooke crossing for one of his two tries for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln held a minute’s silence before their home match against Coalville to show their respect for Remembrance Day. | Photo: Brian Penney

Chris Smith, who has played for the club for 20 years, started on what was his first team debut.

Lucian Morosan came off the bench in the second half to make his first appearance for the 1st XV, who face a top-of-the-table clash at Hinckley on November 26.

Josh White scored a hat-trick of tries for Lincoln against Coalville. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Lincoln’s Grant Cowe charging forward. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Chris Smith kicking a conversion on his debut for Lincoln’s 1st XV. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Jake Pryer on a hard-hitting run for Market Rasen. | Photo: Milo Berger

In the same division, Market Rasen & Louth secured a 29-15 home victory against Ashby.

Pete Southwell, Tom Stephens, Will Stephens, Sam Lempard, and Nick Harvey all scored tries for the Lincolnshire club.

Spen Holvey and Ben Young each kicked one conversion, while Matthew Addison was named as Rasen’s man-of-the-match on his first team debut.

Market Rasen’s Sam Lempard running in for a try. | Photo: Milo Berger

Market Rasen’s man-of-the-match Matthew Addison taking the ball in the lineout on his first team debut. | Photo: Milo Berger

Eddie Nicholls passing to Market Rasen vice captain Jake Pryer. | Photo: Milo Berger

Other Results

Adam Middleton was among the try scorers for Scunthorpe against York. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe picked up a bonus point in their 45-31 home defeat against York.

Si Fisher, Adam Middleton, James Dyson, Rory Rendall Tyrrell, and Jack Brunt all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Josh Clarke who kicked three conversions.

Scunthorpe’s James Dyson crossing for a try. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Josh Clarke in action for Scunthorpe against York. | Photo: Bill Rhoades

Michael Allen crossing for one of his two tries for Stamford. | Photo: Darren Dolby

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Michael Allen and Jack Jones grabbed two tries apiece as Stamford bounced back to winning ways with a 40-38 home victory against Bugbrooke.

Ben Chisholm and Gareth Ramsden also scored tries for the hosts, while Harry Bentley successfully slotted over five conversions.

Stamford’s Gareth Ramsden running at the defence. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Darren McFaden in action for Stamford against Bugbrooke. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Stamford paying their respects with a minute’s silence for Remembrance Day. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Harry Cole and Sam Thornburn both scored tries as Bourne picked up a losing bonus point in their narrow 19-15 defeat at Stockwood Park.

Bourne’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Sam Evison who kicked one conversion and a penalty.

Kesteven and Belper observed a minute’s silence for Remembrance Day.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), second-placed Kesteven remain closely behind leaders Mansfield after a 40-12 home victory against Belper.

Dan Turner grabbed two tries for the hosts and James Cowley, Harry Cox, Will Walker, and Olly Lowe each scored one, while Matt Grinney kicked five conversions.

Try hero Rowan Mason in action for Boston against Grimsby. | Photo: Jo Moore

There was only two points in it when Grimsby hosted county rivals Boston, with the visitors claiming a 15-13 victory.

Rowan Mason and Jack Wright both scored tries in what was a seventh successive league win for Boston.

Deano Deane in action for Boston against Grimsby. | Photo: Jo Moore

Boston’s Josh Cook preparing to pass. | Photo: Jo Moore

Wayne Harley kicked one conversion and a penalty to complete the scoring for the visitors.

Evan Picking crossed for Grimsby’s try and Jess Matthews kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Grimsby’s Michael Vankampen running at the Boston defence. | Photo: Jo Moore

Grimsby’s Kyle Skipworth dodging a tackle. | Photo: Jo Moore

Pete Shaw in action for Grimsby against Boston. | Photo: Jo Moore

Gainsborough’s Brad Beresford reaching to score a try. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Brad Beresford crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough recorded a hard-fought 31-25 victory away against East Retford.

Cameron O’Brien also scored a try for Gainsborough and Beresford kicked four conversions and a penalty.

Cameron O’Brien sliding in to score a try for Gainsborough. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Gainsborough’s Daniel Dawson making a tackle against East Retford. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Gainsborough and East Retford observed a minute’s silence for Remembrance Day. | Photo: Michael collins Photography

Jack Patrick in action for Spalding against Biggleswade. | Photo: Adrian Smith

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding remain unbeaten after a 10th successive victory – a 39-17 home win against Biggleswade.

Gav Sharman grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding and Callum Lewis, Jack Patrick, and Miguel Da Silva each scored one.

The remaining points for Spalding came via the boot of Conall Mason who kicked four conversions and two penalties.

Sleaford forward Leon Stobart prepares to hand off a Paviors player. | Photo: Megan Jones

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Sleaford claimed a 32-12 home victory against Paviors 2nd XV.

Shaun Fisher crossed for two of Sleaford’s tries and Joe Jones and Ben Jones each scored one.

Joe Jones also kicked three conversions and two penalties for Sleaford.

Sleaford’s Joe Jones putting in a big tackle against Paviors. | Photo: Megan Jones

Sleaford’s Ben Jones and Ryan Wakefield combining to make a tackle. | Photo: Megan Jones

North Hykeham battled hard in a 41-15 defeat away against Nottinghamians.

Hykeham’s tries were scored by Jamie Robson, who crossed the line with around five opposition players hanging off him, Liam Williams, and Steve Fortune.

Harry Parker crossed for a try, which was converted by Morgan Adams, as Cleethorpes suffered a 36-7 defeat away against Southwell’s 2nd XV.

Liam Greenslade scoring a try for Stamford College Old Boys. | Photo: Ray Bates

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys battled hard and picked up two bonus points in a narrow 43-39 home defeat against Bedford Swifts.

Tiago Rodrigues grabbed a brace of tries for Stamford, and Alex Walker, Haydn Johns, and Liam Greenslade each scored one.

Tiago Rodrigues running in for one of his two tries for Stamford College Old Boys. | Photo: Ray Bates

Johns also kicked four conversions and two penalties to ensure Stamford would at least come away with some bonus points.

Oli Sherwin making a tackle for Stamford College Old Boys. | Photo: Ray Bates

Stamford College Old Boys and Bedford Swifts observed a minute’s silence for Remembrance Day. | Photo: Ray Bates

It was a difficult afternoon for Deepings who had multiple players missing for their trip to league leaders Rugby Lions.

Ryan Cuthbertson scored the Lincolnshire side’s only try of the match in a 92-5 defeat.

Barton’s players are raising money for Movember this month.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District battled hard in a 41-17 home defeat against Driffield’s 3rd XV.

Luke Stanley and George Cronshaw scored the tries for Barton, which were both converted by Oliver Brett. Morgan Williams also kicked a penalty for the hosts.

Women’s Rugby

Gainsborough Ladies in action against Deeping Devils Ladies, including Hailey Street (centre) who scored her first ever try for the club. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), a determined Gainsborough Ladies picked up their first ever league victory with a hard-fought 26-12 home win against Deeping Devils Ladies.

Gainsborough’s Jazz Clark grabbed a brace of tries and kicked three conversions, while Hailey Street and Helen Jones each scored one.

Gainsborough’s Emily Willby in action against Deeping Devils Ladies. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Gainsborough’s Jazz Clark crossing for one of her two tries. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Street dedicated her first ever try for the club to the memory of her niece Neve who sadly passed away suddenly last year.

Neve is on Gainsborough’s shirts represented by a sunflower on the shoulder.

Helen Jones diving over to score a try for Gainsborough to help secure their first ever league victory. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Deepings player Steph Patten running at the Gainsborough defence. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Deeping Devils Ladies and Gainsborough Ladies combine for a team photo. | Photo: Carl Tinworth

Deepings showed great team commitment and passion throughout and Vicky Williams crossed for their try.

Their remaining seven points came via a penalty try.

Molly Brand in action for Deeping Devils Ladies against Gainsborough Ladies. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Deeping Devils Ladies played with a lot of passion. | Photo: Carl Tinworth

Deeping Devils Ladies and Gainsborough Ladies held a minute’s silence for Remembrance Sunday. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

In the same division, Gemma Alcoran scored a try as Stamford Women lost 20-8 away against Oadby Wyggestonian Women.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who successfully slotted over a penalty.

Boston Ladies after their 45-14 victory at Mellish. | Photo: Jess Wright

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Boston Ladies kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a 45-14 victory at Mellish.

Tiana Woollaston crossed for four tries and Maisie Austin grabbed a brace in a great performance by the Lincolnshire side.

Caitlyn Etherington also scored a try for Boston and Jen Braysher kicked five conversions.

Sleaford Ladies after recording their third successive league victory. | Photo: Jules Barnes-Hunter

Sleaford Ladies made it three wins in a row with a narrow 17-12 victory at Burton.

Annie Melville, Kelly King, and Aimee Jepson scored Sleaford’s tries in a performance of pure grit and determination. Jepson also successfully kicked one conversion.

Sleaford Ladies in action against Burton. | Photo: Jules Barnes-Hunter

Kesteven’s Livvy Rastall jumping in the lineout against Sileby Town Ladies. | Photo: Amanda Wilcox

Kesteven Ladies showed great spirit despite the result in a 38-22 defeat at Sileby Town Ladies.

Zara Miles, Beth Toone, Hannah Weston, and under-18s player Beaumont all scored tries for Kesteven, with Amy Brumhead adding one conversion.

Kesteven Ladies in action against Sileby Town Ladies. | Photo: Amanda Wilcox

Scunthorpe captain Becky Clark (far left) and Tries Mahoney (far right) with five girls (Ella Nutbrown, Sophie Bullass, Ewa Jasek, Lil Richardson, and Jorja Lyons) who all came up through the club’s junior pathway and started the game against Yarnbury.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Ewa Jasek crossed for four tries as Scunthorpe Women claimed a 31-19 home victory against Yarnbury.

Sophie Bullass also scored a try to make it back-to-back league victories for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s try hero Ewa Jasek being supported by Ella Nutbrown. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Sophie Bullass on the way to scoring a try for Scunthorpe. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Cassie Milestone who kicked three conversions.

Scunthorpe’s forward of the match Holly Newman pictured holding her team-mate Ewa Jasek, who was named as her side’s back of the match.