Rugby Report: 14-try Lincoln, Market Rasen, Sleaford and Boston among winners

Joe Leigh crossed for four tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it four successive league wins with an emphatic 86-0 home victory against Coalville.

Josh White grabbed a hat-trick of tries and Louie Cooke and Cynyr Jones each scored two, while Lincoln were also awarded a penalty try in the Counties 1 Midlands East (North) clash.

Dexter Ryde and Richie Dixon also scored tries for the hosts, with Cooke and Chris Smith adding six and one conversions respectively.

Chris Smith, who has played for the club for 20 years, started on what was his first team debut.

Lucian Morosan came off the bench in the second half to make his first appearance for the 1st XV, who face a top-of-the-table clash at Hinckley on November 26.

In the same division, Market Rasen & Louth secured a 29-15 home victory against Ashby.

Pete Southwell, Tom Stephens, Will Stephens, Sam Lempard, and Nick Harvey all scored tries for the Lincolnshire club.

Spen Holvey and Ben Young each kicked one conversion, while Matthew Addison was named as Rasen’s man-of-the-match on his first team debut.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe picked up a bonus point in their 45-31 home defeat against York.

Si Fisher, Adam Middleton, James Dyson, Rory Rendall Tyrrell, and Jack Brunt all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Josh Clarke who kicked three conversions.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Michael Allen and Jack Jones grabbed two tries apiece as Stamford bounced back to winning ways with a 40-38 home victory against Bugbrooke.

Ben Chisholm and Gareth Ramsden also scored tries for the hosts, while Harry Bentley successfully slotted over five conversions.

Harry Cole and Sam Thornburn both scored tries as Bourne picked up a losing bonus point in their narrow 19-15 defeat at Stockwood Park.

Bourne’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Sam Evison who kicked one conversion and a penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), second-placed Kesteven remain closely behind leaders Mansfield after a 40-12 home victory against Belper.

Dan Turner grabbed two tries for the hosts and James Cowley, Harry Cox, Will Walker, and Olly Lowe each scored one, while Matt Grinney kicked five conversions.

There was only two points in it when Grimsby hosted county rivals Boston, with the visitors claiming a 15-13 victory.

Rowan Mason and Jack Wright both scored tries in what was a seventh successive league win for Boston.

Wayne Harley kicked one conversion and a penalty to complete the scoring for the visitors.

Evan Picking crossed for Grimsby’s try and Jess Matthews kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Brad Beresford crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough recorded a hard-fought 31-25 victory away against East Retford.

Cameron O’Brien also scored a try for Gainsborough and Beresford kicked four conversions and a penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding remain unbeaten after a 10th successive victory – a 39-17 home win against Biggleswade.

Gav Sharman grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding and Callum Lewis, Jack Patrick, and Miguel Da Silva each scored one.

The remaining points for Spalding came via the boot of Conall Mason who kicked four conversions and two penalties.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Sleaford claimed a 32-12 home victory against Paviors 2nd XV.

Shaun Fisher crossed for two of Sleaford’s tries and Joe Jones and Ben Jones each scored one.

Joe Jones also kicked three conversions and two penalties for Sleaford.

North Hykeham battled hard in a 41-15 defeat away against Nottinghamians.

Hykeham’s tries were scored by Jamie Robson, who crossed the line with around five opposition players hanging off him, Liam Williams, and Steve Fortune.

Harry Parker crossed for a try, which was converted by Morgan Adams, as Cleethorpes suffered a 36-7 defeat away against Southwell’s 2nd XV.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys battled hard and picked up two bonus points in a narrow 43-39 home defeat against Bedford Swifts.

Tiago Rodrigues grabbed a brace of tries for Stamford, and Alex Walker, Haydn Johns, and Liam Greenslade each scored one.

Johns also kicked four conversions and two penalties to ensure Stamford would at least come away with some bonus points.

It was a difficult afternoon for Deepings who had multiple players missing for their trip to league leaders Rugby Lions.

Ryan Cuthbertson scored the Lincolnshire side’s only try of the match in a 92-5 defeat.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District battled hard in a 41-17 home defeat against Driffield’s 3rd XV.

Luke Stanley and George Cronshaw scored the tries for Barton, which were both converted by Oliver Brett. Morgan Williams also kicked a penalty for the hosts.

Women’s Rugby

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), a determined Gainsborough Ladies picked up their first ever league victory with a hard-fought 26-12 home win against Deeping Devils Ladies.

Gainsborough’s Jazz Clark grabbed a brace of tries and kicked three conversions, while Hailey Street and Helen Jones each scored one.

Street dedicated her first ever try for the club to the memory of her niece Neve who sadly passed away suddenly last year.

Neve is on Gainsborough’s shirts represented by a sunflower on the shoulder.

Deepings showed great team commitment and passion throughout and Vicky Williams crossed for their try.

Their remaining seven points came via a penalty try.

In the same division, Gemma Alcoran scored a try as Stamford Women lost 20-8 away against Oadby Wyggestonian Women.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who successfully slotted over a penalty.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Boston Ladies kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a 45-14 victory at Mellish.

Tiana Woollaston crossed for four tries and Maisie Austin grabbed a brace in a great performance by the Lincolnshire side.

Caitlyn Etherington also scored a try for Boston and Jen Braysher kicked five conversions.

Sleaford Ladies made it three wins in a row with a narrow 17-12 victory at Burton.

Annie Melville, Kelly King, and Aimee Jepson scored Sleaford’s tries in a performance of pure grit and determination. Jepson also successfully kicked one conversion.

Kesteven Ladies showed great spirit despite the result in a 38-22 defeat at Sileby Town Ladies.

Zara Miles, Beth Toone, Hannah Weston, and under-18s player Beaumont all scored tries for Kesteven, with Amy Brumhead adding one conversion.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Ewa Jasek crossed for four tries as Scunthorpe Women claimed a 31-19 home victory against Yarnbury.

Sophie Bullass also scored a try to make it back-to-back league victories for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Cassie Milestone who kicked three conversions.