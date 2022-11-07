Rugby Report: Lincoln, Bourne, Boston, and Sleaford among winners

Josh White crossed for a brace of tries in a man-of-the-match performance as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it three wins in a row with a 34-5 victory at Birstall.

Captain Lewis Wilson, Cynyr Jones, Joseph Leigh, and Dexter Ryde each scored one try, while Louie Cooke kicked two conversions for Lincoln.

The result sees Lincoln in second place in Counties 1 Midlands East (North) and just five points behind leaders Hinckley.

In the same division, Spen Holvey slotted over a penalty as Market Rasen & Louth lost 17-3 at Ashbourne.

Lincoln Imps XV were also in action and claimed local bragging rights with a 30-14 victory away against Market Rasen & Louth Wolfhounds in NLD Merit Table East 1.

Jake Keeton crossed for two tries for Lincoln and Lucian Morosan, Jack Randell, and Mick Glenfield each scored one.

Randell also kicked a penalty and Jack Miles added one conversion in the Lincolnshire derby clash.

Former Lincoln player Lloyd Buck, and Calum Dufton, both scored tries for Market Rasen.

Dufton also kicked two conversions for the hosts.

In the same division, Jake Taylor and Liam Todd both grabbed a brace of tries as Horncastle claimed a 51-28 victory over Boston’s 2nd XV.

Luke Taylor, Steve Dollar, Jack Cooke, Adam Wood, and Miles Raithby also scored tries for Horncastle, with the latter adding three conversions.

Ryan Cuthbertson crossed for two of Boston’s tries and Harry Dennison and Tom Cheer each scored one.

Luke Fowler had a successful day with the boot as he converted all four tries whilst playing out of position at fly-half.

Kesteven’s 2nd XV hosted Skegness and loaned players to the opposition who were short on numbers.

It was a hard fought game with vice captain Adam Ongley scoring two tries in a 34-22 victory for Skegness.

Matthew Coley also grabbed a brace of tries and Patrick Chawner scored on his Skegness debut in a match that saw him named as his side’s man-of-the-match.

Jamie Cameron also scored a try for Skegness and John Hummel kicked three conversions.

Kesteven’s man-of-the-match Toby Firth and Dale Crompton both crossed for two tries, with Jack Johnson adding one conversion.

The match also saw Mike Thackery enjoy his debut for Kesteven and his first game back in the sport after 20 years out.

Kesteven captain Sean Cummings said the match was “truly played in the spirit of the game”.

Lapses in concentration cost Lincoln Ladies in a tough day on the road, which ended in a 21-0 defeat at league leaders Long Eaton.

However, it didn’t stop the visitors from showing great team spirit throughout.

Lincoln also suffered four injuries during the match, meaning they were reduced to just 12 players for the final 15 minutes.

However, Lincoln produced a strong defensive display to ensure that they didn’t concede any points in those final 15 minutes and they’ll be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they host Coventry Welsh on Sunday.

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, Tiana Wollaston crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Boston Ladies secured a 41-10 home victory over Burton in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East).

Catelyn Etherington, Maisie Austin, Sherrie Christian, and Hannah Booth also scored tries for Boston, with the latter kicking three conversions.

Aimee Jepson grabbed a brace of tries as Sleaford Ladies beat Sileby Vikings 28-5.

Rachell Cozens and Nikita Moore also scored tries for Sleaford, with Jepson adding four conversions.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), captain Becky Clark, Ella Nutbrown, and Ewa Jasek crossed for two tries apiece as Scunthorpe Women secured a 43-17 win against York RI Ladies.

Jorja Lyons also scored a try for Scunthorpe and Cassie Milestone successfully kicked four conversions.

Grimsby Women showed great spirit despite the result in a 29-0 defeat at Belper.

The match included five debutants for Grimsby who played in their first games of rugby – Susie Losek, Taylor Atkin, Rachel Robinson, Ruby Cummings, and Jennifer Blake.

Jaz Taylor, who is playing her first season of senior rugby, also impressed for Grimsby.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Touch produced an excellent performance in the second round of the Eastern Regional Development Series, finishing as runners-up with four wins out of five games.

Lincoln’s overall top try scorer was Tor Raynor with four and Sam Richmond came up with multiple assists.

Lincoln player Finn Clements has been selected to attend the England Touch Mixed 15s high performance training camps for the 2023 Afro-Eurasian Championships. Moses Ratnage made the Boys’ 18 squad and Libby Steele over with Isle Touch Rugby in North Lincolnshire was selected in the Girls 18 team.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe battled hard at West Bridgford and there were only seven points between the two sides in the first half, but unfortunately the North Lincolnshire club fell to a 30-15 defeat.

Colin Chapman scored both of Scunthorpe’s tries and Josh Clarke kicked one conversion and a penalty.

There was an all Lincolnshire clash in Counties 1 Midlands East (South) as Bourne hosted Stamford.

The boot of Bourne captain Sam Evison proved the be the difference as his five penalties guided the hosts to a narrow 15-14 victory.

The match also saw three brothers play for Bourne – Harry, Sam, and Ben Thornburn.

Dave Maudsley Jnr crossed for five tries as Bourne’s 2nd XV secured an impressive 41-7 against Stamford College Old Boys’ second/vets team.

Jack Fitch and Lucas Smith also scored tries for Bourne, with Jack Lagdon successfully kicking two conversions. Dave Greenfield also added one conversion.

The match also saw two father and son combos feature for Bourne, with Dan and Lucas Smith, and Kieran and Neil Oglesbee.

Stamford battled hard throughout in what was the first match for their second/vets team in over 30 years.

Stamford’s only try of the match was scored by Alan Flanders, who also added the conversion.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Boston made it six league wins in a row with a comprehensive 67-7 win against Gainsborough.

Sean Bishop crossed for four tries for Boston and Charlie Willis and Sam Hughes each scored two.

Mathew Deane, Mason Coulam, and Rowan Mason also scored tries for Boston, while Wayne Harley kicked six conversions.

Gainsborough’s points were scored by Brad Beresford who crossed for one try which he also converted.

Will Walker, Harry Cox, and Tom Wood each scored two tries as Kesteven secured back-to-back victories with an emphatic 64-17 win at Bakewell Mannerians.

Mike Osborn scored his first try for the 1st XV, while Gavin Purvis, Finn Tumman, and Matt Grinney also got their names on the scoresheet. Grinney also successfully slotted over seven conversions.

Al Oliver, Nathan Watson, Jess Matthews, and Jak Pickford all scored tries as Grimsby won their second successive league game with a 31-21 victory at Belper.

Matthews also successfully kicked four conversions and a penalty.

Grimsby’s 2nd XV were also in action and battled hard in a narrow 17-15 defeat against Beverley’s second team.

Shea Matthews, Matt Searle and Keiran Dinner all scored tries for Grimsby.

Second-placed Spalding made it nine wins out of nine in Counties 2 Midlands East (South) with a 24-22 win at St Neots.

Callum Lewis grabbed two tries for Spalding and Gavin Sharman and Migel Silva each scored one, while Conall Mason kicked two conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Joe Jones, Adam Loveday, and Joe Frasier crossed for tries as Sleaford won 22-5 at Cleethorpes.

Jones also kicked two conversions and a penalty to complete the victory for Sleaford.

Alex Nebais scored the only try of the match for a young injury-hit Cleethorpes squad.

The match also saw Billy Flint make his senior debut for Cleethorpes.

North Hykeham battled hard in a 41-17 defeat against league leaders Nottingham Medics.

Captain Paul Bud and Jamie Robson both scored tries for Hykeham with Max Foster adding two conversions and a penalty.

Hykeham’s 2nd XV were also in action and showed great spirit in a narrow 34-29 defeat at Newark.

Gareth Adler-Woolf grabbed a brace of tries for Hykeham and Andrew McClelland, Kieron Wheeler, and Richard Hall each scored one.

Jason Ward and Alex Morley each kicked one conversion.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District’s match against Hull was called off by the opposition and they’ll be looking forward to returning to action at home against Driffield on Saturday.