Rugby Report: Mixed bag of results for Lincolnshire clubs

It was a mixed bag of results for clubs across Lincolnshire at the weekend, including Lincoln’s senior sides who picked up one emphatic victory and another battling defeat.

Scrum-half Jack Noquet crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln’s Imps XV continued their unbeaten start to the season with an emphatic 81-0 league victory at home against a determined Horncastle side.

Sam Moate and Jack Randell both grabbed a brace of tries, while Luke Brodrick, James Johnson, Ollie Keen, Michael Tunniclife, and brothers Aron and Chris Smith each scored one.

Randell successfully slotted over eight conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Try scorer Aron Smith was named as the home side’s man-of-the-match for his excellent performance at hooker.

Despite the scoreline, Horncastle battled hard throughout and never once let their heads drop and their positive attitude was praised by Lincoln after the match.

Prop Jake Taylor was named as Horncastle’s man-of-the-match, while flanker Archie Kirk and Second Row Luke Taylor also put in good performances for the visitors.

Former Lincoln 1st XV player Euan Kelly came back to haunt his old club who lost 25-12 in the top-of-the-table clash at league leaders Hinckley.

Lincoln 1st XV produced an excellent first half and a try from captain Lewis Wilson saw them trailing narrowly 10-7 at the break.

His fellow centre Josh White broke the line and handed off a Hinckley player on his way to scoring a great try and, at that point, there was only three points in the game at 15-12.

However, two late tries from Hinckley thwarted any hope of a comeback and Lincoln will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Southwell on December 3 in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

In the same division, Market Rasen & Louth travelled to Birstall with several players missing and it proved to be a tough game, which ended in a 27-17 defeat against the Leicestershire side.

Nick Harvey, Tom Lewis and Spen Holvey all scored tries for Market Rasen, with the latter also successfully kicking one conversion.

Women’s Rugby

Hannah Booth, Tiana Woollaston, and Lillie Smith all scored tries as Boston Ladies progressed through to the next round of the RFU Women’s Junior Cup with a 17-12 home victory against Sleaford Ladies.

Booth also kicked one conversion for Boston in what was a hard-fought all-Lincolnshire cup tie.

Annie Melville and Rachell Cozens both scored tries for Sleaford and Katy Craddock added one conversion.

Stamford Women progressed through to the quarter-final of the RFU Junior Plate after an emphatic 83-5 victory against Cambridge.

Georgia Mackinlay grabbed five tries and Hannah Dennis crossed for a hat-trick in what was a great afternoon for the Lincolnshire side.

Katie Lay and Kayna Penrose-Toms crossed for two tries apiece, while Amber Turner scored one.

Stamford captain Daisy Attley successfully slotted over six conversions, while Mackinlay and Lay kicked two and one respectively.

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), Gainsborough Ladies travelled to Oadby Wyggestonian Women with just 15 players available, but battled hard and showed great spirit throughout.

The first half saw them concede 33 points without reply, but the second 40 minutes was a much tighter affair and among the best head coach Martin Roberts has seen his side play.

Jazz Clark scored both of Gainsborough’s tries and kicked one conversion, while Jodie Wells and Chelsea Palmer were named as the Lincolnshire side’s forward and back of the match respectively.

Jen Blake crossed for five tries as Grimsby Women claimed an impressive 57-15 victory away against Ossett.

Rachael Robinson and Marea Fowler both scored a brace of tries on a memorable afternoon for Grimsby.

Grimsby captain Rebecca Tacey and Jade Harper also scored tries for the visitors, with the latter also slotting over one conversion.

Grimsby captain Rebecca Tacey said opponents Ossett “were testament to the values of rugby” and described them as “truly welcoming and friendly”.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, it was a difficult afternoon for Scunthorpe who suffered a 67-0 defeat at Billingham, but they refused to give up and kept battling hard until the end.

The match also saw Will Dale and Jamie Drury make their debuts for Scunthorpe, while Billy Hardy was named as the North Lincolnshire side’s man-of-the-match in what was his third game for the first team.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Gareth Ramsden crossed for an impressive four tries as Stamford made it back-to-back wins with a hard-fought 40-35 victory at Dunstablians.

George Chandler and Daniel McFaden also scored tries for Stamford and Harry Bentley kicked five conversions.

Bourne postponed their home league match against Vipers as a mark of respect after three members of their rugby club suffered serious injuries in a crash on November 22. The crash happened on Spalding Road outside the entrance to the rugby club and the injuries resulted in the three club members being hospitalised.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), only one point separated the sides in an all-Lincolnshire clash as Boston edged past Kesteven with a narrow 25-24 victory.

Will Scupham, Wayne Harley, and Mason Coulam all scored tries for Boston, while Matt Bray slotted over two conversions and two penalties on his first appearance of the season.

Kesteven’s tries were scored by Gav Purvis, Will Walker, and James Cowley.

Their remaining points came via the boot of Matt Grinney who kicked three conversions and one penalty to secure a losing bonus point for Kesteven.

Luke Chaplin crossed for two tries as Grimsby bounced back to winning ways in style with a 48-19 victory away against East Retford.

Evan Picking, Ash Rendall-Tyrrell, Billy Stainton, Jess Matthews, and Mike Vankampen also scored tries for Grimsby.

Matthews also successfully kicked five conversions and a penalty to complete a fine afternoon for Grimsby.

Brad Beresford grabbed a brace of tries as Gainsborough secured a 38-10 victory at Sileby Town.

Jordy Holden, Richard Greenway, Ricky Davey, and Ben Bethell also scored tries for the Lincolnshire side.

Gainsborough’s remaining points came via the boot of Brad Beresford who successfully slotted over four conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding lost their first league game of the season after a run of 10 games without defeat.

Callum Lewis, Ash Anker, and Gav Sherman all scored tries for Spalding in a 28-17 defeat at Daventry, while Conall Mason added one conversion.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Leo Cross grabbed a hat-trick of tries as North Hykeham claimed an emphatic 62-5 home win over Ollerton.

Jamie Robson and Mark Munton crossed for two tries apiece on what was a great afternoon for the home side.

Richard Bevan and Gareth Thomas also scored tries for a dominant Hykeham side.

North Hykeham’s remaining points came via the boot of Max Foster who slotted over seven conversions and a penalty.

Joe Fraser, Cian Mclarnon, Mark Davies, and Shaun Fisher all scored tries as Sleaford secured a 26-20 victory at Meden Vale.

Callum Kopp kicked three conversions to ensure a third league win in a row for the Lincolnshire side.

Due to injuries in the front row Cleethorpes were left with no choice but to concede their home fixture against Newark’s 2nd XV.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Jake Morris and Kieran Lynch crossed for a brace of tries apiece as Deepings battled hard in a 46-34 home defeat against South Leicester.

James Mason and Ryan Cuthbertson also scored tries for Deepings, while Chris Barrett and Morris each added one conversion.

It was unfortunately a day to forget for Stamford College Old Boys as they were forced to put players out of position in a tough 35-0 defeat Brackley.