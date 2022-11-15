Shoppers watch smoke billow from Lincoln jewellers
Emergency services attended the scene
Smoke was seen billowing into the air as emergency services attended Ernest Jones jewellers on Lincoln High Street.
Police and fire crews were spotted at the scene at around 8.40am on Tuesday, November 15.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said they were called at 8.35am but it was a “false alarm”. “Workers in the building had accidentally activated detectors,” they added.
