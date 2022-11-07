Skegness student death case adjourned for more CPS consideration

The case of a driver charged with causing the death of Skegness student Hope Starsmore was today (Monday) adjourned for more consideration by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Hope, 20, was making only her second trip to Nottingham Trent University when her Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus.

Rebecca Porter, 33, also from Skegness, was charged with causing Hope’s death by dangerous driving and was due to stand trial next April.

The case was listed at Lincoln Crown Court this morning for the Crown Prosecution Service to offer no evidence against Porter.

However Judge Simon Hirst told the court he had received a letter from Hope’s family, who were present in court, which showed a “deep unhappiness” with the way the case has been prosecuted.

“It is fair to say, putting it as neutrally as possible, it shows a deep unhappiness with the way this case has been prosecuted in a general sense,” Judge Hirst said.

Judge Hirst made it clear he could not comment on if those criticisms were right or not.

But prosecution barrister Michael Cranmer-Brown asked for further time to seek advice from the Crown Prosecution Service and the deputy prosecutor, and to communicate further with Hope’s family.

Porter, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, spoke only to confirm her name during the ten minute hearing and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, November 14.

Judge Hirst told Porter: “As you have heard this case needs more thought.”

Porter has previously pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Hope Starsmore on October 7, 2020 by dangerous driving on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh, near Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police said the collision was reported at 8.16am and involved a Toyota Yaris and a Ford Focus.

Hope died in hospital eight days after the crash despite multiple operations.

She had just started a course in medical science at Nottingham Trent University and wanted to become a paramedic.

Due to coronavirus, she had decided to live at home in Skegness and study.

She also opted to commute to Nottingham once a week and the collision occurred on only her second trip.

She was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary after the crash and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Her brother and her partner had been travelling with her on their way to Nottingham Trent University and received minor injuries and shock.