Suez Canal all over again! Boat stuck on Fossdyke Lincoln
An unfortunate Austin Powers moment for this boater
Lincolnshire has had its own Suez Canal moment on Wednesday, as a loose boat got stuck and blocked passage on the Fossdyke Navigation.
The boat was reported to the Canal & River Trust on Wednesday, as it appears to have lodged between the waterway on the Fossdyke Navigation, west of Lincoln, and left no access for other boats.
It is very similar, if not on a smaller scale, to an incident at the Suez Canal in 2021, where the famous bed of water was blocked for six days as a cargo ship got stuck.
Canal & River Trust’s East Midlands division have headed out to the area to examine the situation, and will provide an update when one is available.
Whoever’s boat it is may have to perform some Austin Powers-level skills to navigate the boat out of this sticky situation.