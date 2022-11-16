Teen charged with attempted murder following Holton-Le-Clay stabbing

The 19-year-old has been named by police

We have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident in Holton-Le-Clay which has left a man in hospital with suspected stab wounds.

George Swallow, of Lindsey Drive, Holton-Le-Clay, Grimsby, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The charges were brought at 11.20pm last night (15 November) following a swift and thorough investigation by the initial attending response officers together with Louth Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Swallow has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

Update 9.20pm, 14 November

We have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a suspected stabbing in Holton-Le-Clay this evening.

He was arrested in Grimsby a short time ago and remains in police custody. We believe this to be an isolated incident, and the people believed to be involved were known to each other.

We continue to carry out enquiries in the local area, and would ask anyone with information to come forward.

Original release, 7.31pm 14 November

We are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Holton-Le-Clay which has left a man in hospital with suspected stab wounds.

We were called to reports that a man in his 20s has been found wounded in the Louth Road area of Holton-Le-Clay at around 5.30pm this evening (14 November). The man received medical treatment at the scene and is now in hospital in a serious condition.

Officers immediately deployed to the scene and carried out local searches, and there will remain a significant police presence in the area for some time while we continue our enquiries to understand the full circumstances of the incident and trace people connected with it.

Nobody else has been reported injured.

We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or may have captured something on CCTV or dashcam to come forward to help our investigation.

If you can help with our enquiries please contact us in the following ways: