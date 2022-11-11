We Will Remember Them: Lincoln marks Armistice Day
Large crowds paid their respects
The annual Armistice Day of remembrance brought hundreds together at Lincoln’s war memorial on the High Street, as tributes were paid to armed forces members past and present.
Armistice Day sees moments of reflection and remembrance each year on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month – honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the freedoms of their country in past wars.
The remembrance service at 11am was attended by hundreds in the city, including Lincoln’s MP Karl McCartney and Cllr Rosanne Kirk, the Mayor of Lincoln.
A traditional two minute’s silence was impeccably observed, and prayer recitals were read out calling for peace across the world – a particularly poignant message given current affairs in Ukraine.
Poppy wreaths were laid at the war memorial as a mark of respect, and flag bearers from the Royal British Legion set the scene throughout.
A section of the famous For The Fallen poem by Robert Laurence Binyon was echoed during the service. “At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”
