Woman arrested after two boys suffer stab wounds near Boston

New landlords Dave and Sophie Densham “strongly believe that the Dog & Bone can once again become the heart of the community within its local area” after taking over the Lincoln pub.

When the pub on John Street, off Monks Road, reopens under the management on December 5, 2022 the new landlords “will be encouraging the local community through the doors once again”.

The pub has history and heritage which is believed to date back as far as 1867 and in more recent times, in 2015, it celebrated being named the Lincoln CAMRA Branch Pub of the Year for a second year in a row.

In September 2020, the pub was temporarily shut down after being found to be regularly in breach of coronavirus guidance and subsequently had to find a new landlord.

The new landlords, along with the pub dog Lady Nala, “want to regain the faith of the local community who used this pub regularly.”

Dave has several years experience as a landlord and previously ran the Horse and Jockey, and Witch & Wardrobe. Sophie has worked behind bars since the age of 21 and spent the last two-and-a-half years as the landlady of a small city centre pub in Lincoln.

The new landlords said: “We will be building on its previous reputation of it being a great local community pub, and also aiming to capture people using the Central Market area of city at lunch times, as well as students living locally who do not want to go to ‘typical student bars’.

“Every day we are open will be an event for our customers to remember”.

The pub will live up to its name and be dog friendly so long as your pooch is well-behaved and kept on a lead. There will always be water and treats available for “our doggy friends”.

The Dog & Bone has been previously renowned for holding multiple society events, such as poetry evenings, acoustic musicians and story tellers.

The new landlords will be looking for societies to join their community, as well as a pool and darts team, in what they describe as a “village pub in the heart of the city” offering “great value drinks and simple meals”.

Live music will be held on Friday evenings and the pub is also looking for a local quiz master to host a weekly event.

