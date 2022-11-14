Woman dies after motorbike crashes with car
The other driver has still not been tracked down
A 20-year-old woman has sadly lost her life in a crash with a BMW in Holbeach over the weekend.
Police were called to the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach at 4.59pm on Sunday, November 13 – following reports of a crash between a motorbike and a car.
The rider of a green Kawasaki motorcycle received emergency medical assistance at the scene before being taken to hospital.
She was in a critical condition on Sunday and officers announced her death at 10.19am on Monday morning, stating that she was pronounced dead just before midnight.
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers as the force continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
Police remain concerned about the welfare of the grey BMW 3 series estate car driver, believed to be the other vehicle involved in this crash.
They may have suffered injuries but was not at the scene as officers arrived, and any efforts to track them down have so far proven unsuccessful.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call 101 and quote reference 270 of November 13, or email [email protected].