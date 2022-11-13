Young woman in critical condition after car and bike crash
Woman in her 20s injured in Holbeach collision
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Holbeach which has left a woman in her 20s in a critical condition.
Emergency services were called to reports that a grey BMW 3 series estate had been in collision with a green Kawasaki motorcycle in the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach at 4.59pm on November 13.
The rider of the motorbike received emergency medical assistance at the scene before being taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her next of kin have been informed.
Officers are very concerned about the welfare of the driver who may have suffered injuries but is not at the scene, and we would appeal for any assistance in tracing him. No other injuries are reported.
The road is expected to remain closed until the early hours of the morning while initial investigations are carried out and the road cleared. Please avoid the area.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident. Investigators would also like to view any footage which may have captured either the car or the motorbike in the moments leading up to the incident.
If you can help with the enquiries please contact police in the following ways:
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘incident number 270 of 13 November’ in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
- Call 101 and mention incident number 270 of 13 November.