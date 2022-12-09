Air ambulance attends multi-vehicle crash on A15
LIVES, Air Ambulance and all emergency services on scene
UPDATE: 2.13pm – Police are still at the scene and expect the road to be closed for the next few hours
Emergency services continue to attend to those involved in a crash on the A15 near Sleaford, which saw the road closed and numerous vehicles damaged.
Police were reported to a crash involving several vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A15 near Cranwell at around 8.41am on Friday morning.
Multiple cars were visibly damaged on both sides of the road, prompting officers to close the road in both directions from Holdingham.
The number and severity of injuries is not yet clear, but Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance have joined LIVES and other emergency services on the scene.
Lincolnshire Police say that a further update will be issued when available, but for now people should avoid the area if possible.
