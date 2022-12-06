Arctic blast could head for Lincolnshire amid national cold weather alert

It could get very cold in Lincolnshire

It will soon be time to wrap up and be prepared for colder temperatures in the minus figures after a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert was issued covering all of England, including in Lincolnshire.

The alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency will be in place from Wednesday evening (December 7) through to Monday, December 12.

Temperatures in Lincoln are currently forecast to drop as low as -3°.

An arctic maritime airmass will push across the UK from the north this week, bringing some cold days, overnight frosts and a risk of wintry showers and snow.

The Met Office said that, although there are some uncertainties around how long this cold spell will last, it is expected to stay cold into next week with temperatures remaining well below average for the time of year.

Rebekah Sherwin, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland.

“We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground. There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

