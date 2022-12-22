CCTV appeal: Police investigate Lincoln moped theft

Police want to identify the three men in the video

Can you help us identify the people in this footage?

We would like to speak with them as they might be able to help us with our enquiries into the theft of a moped.

We received a report that a black Peugeot Kisbee moped had been found in a car park off Monson Street, Lincoln this morning (Thursday 22 December) with damage to the front and wires showing.

We then received a further report that a moped was stolen from a property in High Street Lincoln in the early hours of this morning matching that moped’s description.

Three men can be seen in the footage, which was recorded at around 12.45am this morning. While their faces are not completely clear, we hope that the clothing, mannerisms and gait could help someone identify who they are.

You can make a report completely anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or vist https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Alternatively, please contact us via email at [email protected] or call 101 with information, quoting incident number 82 of 22 December.

