‘Christmagic’ van delivers free mince pies to Lincoln warm space
What a great festive gesture!
Cooplands’ special ‘Christmagic’ van visited Lincoln to deliver thousands of free mince pies and other festive goodies to vulnerable people.
The van was adorned with a giant mince pie and played popular festive tunes when it arrived at Monks Road Methodist Church for the Friday meeting of Lincoln Warm Spaces.
Community leaders have come together under the Warm Spaces initiative. It sees local buildings opening their doors to create safe, warm spaces during the cost-of-living crisis. Churches, libraries, and community centres are all taking part on different days of the week.
Lincoln Warm Spaces is open at Monks Road Methodist Church each Friday morning, 9am-11am – see more information here.
Reverend Dr Terry Nowell, from Monks Road Methodist Church, said: “We opened our doors as part of the Warm Spaces initiative in November, after taking part in a webinar about the scheme from the national Methodist church.
“It’s a difficult time for local people and we’re here to help in any way that we can. We’re very grateful for today’s donation from Cooplands.”
The Cooplands van will continue to deliver random acts of Christmagic to community groups, street parties, charities and Christmas markets across the region in the lead up to Christmas.
