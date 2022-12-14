Menu
57 seconds ago

Church loses application to move into Lincoln warehouse

Councillors wanted it to remain as a business unit
Alive Church's application for the business premises was rejected | Image: Google Streetview
By Local Democracy Reporter

A church has been denied permission to convert a North Hykeham warehouse into its permanent home.

Alive Church had hoped that the Cromwell Tools building on Station Road would allow it to welcome a congregation of up to 200 people.

A pastor told the planning committee that church had outgrown its previous south Lincoln venue, and the conversion would allow expansion of its community projects.

However, North Kesteven District Council’s policies designated the building as a place of employment, rather than a community asset.

The application was brought after the church had tried and failed to find other suitable venues where it could hold larger events.

Pastor Dan Hargreaves told councillors: “We are looking for a home for the church’s projects. Our heart is to bless and serve the local community.

“North Hykeham residents told us their three biggest needs were loneliness, mental health, youth provision – this would tick all of those boxes.”

The church runs a food bank, youth groups, family fun days and a night light café for anyone struggling, and also plans to open warm banks.

Alive Church South is currently based in the Showroom on Tritton Road in Lincoln

Council officers had recommended the plans were approved, saying “the loss of single commercial unit wouldn’t undermine LN6 being a vibrant, vital economic area for North Kesteven and Lincoln.”

Minor alterations were sought to the building to turn the existing warehouse into an auditorium. The church would have created around three new jobs.

However, Councillor Ian Carrington (Conservative), who seconded the motion to refuse plans, said: “I have total respect for the good works that the church does. However, they don’t allow us to set our planning policies to one side without very good reason.”

Councillor Marianne Overton MBE (NK Independents) argued that this was outweighed by the fact that “the church would bring significant benefits to the community.”

There was also concern about the potential noise being generated by large events, despite assurances that planning officers had carried out tests.

The foyer would also have been modified to reduce the noise spilling out.

Councillor Richard Johnston (Conservative) said: “A raucous wedding with music until midnight hasn’t been tested for noise. We also have to consider 200 car-bound people trying to get access to the car park in a hugely congested area of Hykeham.

“It’s questionable how beneficial this is for the community, and it blocks the building for future employment use.”

The final vote was eight against four to refuse the plans.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

A1 – High Street, Residential, Commercial
£180,000
A1 – High Street, Residential, Commercial
£299,950
3 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£499,950
4 bedroom Detached House
£365,000
3 bedroom Detached Bungalow
£360,000
4 bedroom Detached House
£1,300
3 bedroom Semi-Detached House
£260,000
Investment Property For Sale
£325,000
View more

Jobs + Add a job

Independent Living Coordinator

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Research Governance Manager

University of Lincoln

Lincoln
Operations Administrator

University of Lincoln

Lincoln
Technician (Microbiology / Biotechnology)

University of Lincoln

Lincoln
Technician Assistant

University of Lincoln

Lincoln
Assistant Engineering Technician

University of Lincoln

Lincoln
CNC / Workshop Technician

University of Lincoln

Lincoln
Digital Web Officer

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
View more
1 hour ago

Proposals for the open space show benches, paths and potentially a cafe | Photo: NKDC
By Local Democracy Reporter

An overgrown Sleaford garden will be opened up into a riverside haven after councillors said it was a “travesty” that it had been walled off for so long.

The private garden on Southgate will be turned into a quiet refuge in the town centre.

It was described as an “unknown gem in the conservation area” as councillors unanimously backed the plans.

Two holes would be knocked through the wall to allow access, with the possibility of a café and seating areas in the future.

The thoroughfare would connect Money’s Yard car park and a footpath along the River Slea.

Council Leader Richard Wright (Conservative) told North Kesteven’s planning committee that it would make a dramatic difference to the town centre.

“It is really important that we open up this site. The attractive riverside location is completely walled off and can’t be seen, which is a travesty,” he said.

“This will be a quiet place off the high street that people can go for a few minutes at lunchtime, offering respite from busy Southgate. Once it is landscaped and opened up onto to the river, it will be such an enhancement.”

The change of use was approved, with full plans to be submitted later | Photo: NKDC

He added that the council would work with police so it didn’t become an unsafe place in the evenings.

Councillor Robert Oates (NK Independents) also backed the plans, saying: “This is publicly-owned land and building – we have a duty to maximise the public benefits.

“The consultations which have taken place around the Sleaford Masterplan and Heart of Sleaford show the demand for new public spaces.”

Councillor Melody Shanahan-Kluth (Conservative) said she had “lost count of the times I have wondered what was over that wall, it has always fascinated me.”

The planning committee heard that there had been an objection from a resident who was concerned the park would overlook their property.

However, the planning officer said the impact would be limited.

The full details of the park would be confirmed in a future application. Artists’ sketches envision the space as a park with winding paths, benches and trees.

The neighbouring house, which is also owned by the council, will remain unchanged.

2 hours ago

| Photo: Adobe stock image

The widespread banning of e-scooters aboard trains and at rail stations has reached East Midlands Railway, with the operator saying the lithium batteries that power the vehicles pose a safety risk.

EMR will introduce and enforce the ban from December 19, due to potential risks and hazards that come with the lithium-ion batteries which power e-scooters.

Recent incidents involving e-scooters have shown how dangerous faulty or unregulated lithium batteries can be when they overheat – as you cannot stop temperature building within the battery once it overheats.

Dangers of jets of flames and potentially toxic smoke coming from the battery could cause serious harm to trains or customers and staff on board, so East Midlands Railway has taken the decision to follow the majority of its fellow rail operators and ban e-scooters.

Rail operator Northern also introduced a ban on e-scooters and electric skateboards from its trains and the stations they are at, bringing the rule into force at the start of December.

East Midlands Railway has now followed suit following consideration from bosses of working in line with other rail partners that have already clamped down on the battery-powered vehicles.

London North Eastern Railway, another operator with services in and around Lincolnshire, has also introduced the ban previously, saying the safety of both customers and staff must be a priority.

Electric wheelchairs, e-bikes and mobility scooters for those with access needs are all exempt from this ban though, meaning it is just e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards that aren’t allowed on board.

Katie Arthur, Head of Safety at East Midlands Railway, said: “After some consideration, and in line with other partners in the rail industry, we are bringing in a ban on e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards from December 19.

“These devices, which are often not approved for use in the UK, pose a potential risk as they contain lithium-ion batteries that are sometimes known to overheat.

“We understand that these devices are popular, but the safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.

+ More stories