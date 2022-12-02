Committee vice chairman’s houses approved by three councillors after mass declaration of interest
Seven out of 10 members had to leave
Plans by the vice-chairman of a planning committee to build two homes in Lincoln have been approved by three opposition councillors after his friends were forced to leave the meeting.
Labour Councillor Bob Bushell was not present at Wednesday’s City of Lincoln Council planning committee which passed his application for two homes on Nightingale Crescent, nor were any of his fellow party members by the end of the meeting.
Out of 11 members, 10 were present including two substitutes – however, all seven Labour, and Labour and Co-operative party members – including the meeting’s chairman – had to declare an interest due to being colleagues and friends with Councillor Bushell.
This left the three Conservative members, Councillors Mark Storer, Alan Briggs and Bill Mara, to make the decision, with Councillor Briggs taking the chairman position.
The City of Lincoln Council’s constitution considers three members, or a third of voting members, to be quorum for meetings of executive and scrutiny committees, meaning the meeting was still able to go ahead.
Councillor Bushell’s outline proposals will be built on land currently occupied by a large detached double garage.
Two nearby residents raised concerns around the plans including the potential for overlooking, the impact on nearby greenery, highway safety and drainage.
However, officer Kieron Manning told the trio: “Officers are satisfied based on the indicative drawings that two dwellings in this location would not give rise to impacts on residential amenity that would be unacceptable.”
Councillor Mark Storer sought reassurance over parking, while Councillor Mara questioned the drainage of the site before the plans were passed.
