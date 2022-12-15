Councillor urges end of ‘dehumanising’ asylum seeker work ban

More than 200 are in emergency housing – but they’re not allowed to work

The ban on asylum seekers in the UK working for at least a year is harming Skegness’s economy, a councillor says.

Around 200 migrants are currently being housed in the town while they wait for their applications to be processed.

Councillor Rosalind Jackson (Labour) urged that they are allowed to work and contribute to the local economy during this time.

She told a full council meeting that many have skills which are in short supply in East Lindsey, and the “dehumanising” policy should be scrapped.

“Asylum seekers are only allowed to apply to work after they have been waiting for a decision for a year, and only then for jobs which are on the shortest occupation list,” Councillor Jackson said.

“Skegness residents are concerned they aren’t spending money and supporting the local economy. Of course they’re not if they only have £5 a day to live on.

“45% of asylum seekers were critical workers in their home countries, and one in seven worked in health or social care.

“These skills are really essential to this district. People are always telling me how they can’t get healthcare or other important work.

“The problem seems to have an obvious solution if we treat people like human beings. In Canada and lots of other European countries, there is a far shorter wait for asylum seekers to go to work.”

She asked whether the council agreed that “this dehumanising policy harms our local economy and integration”.

The Lift the Ban campaign estimates that £300m is lost every year by preventing asylum seekers from finding jobs.

Their weekly allowance for toiletries, food and clothing works out at £5.84 per day.

Five hotels in Skegness are currently being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, with another one in Boston.

Providing an update on the situation to the meeting, Councillor Craig Leyland (Conservative) said: “Many councils in coastal wards are concerned about the emergency housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

“East Lindsey officers are in direct contact with the Home Office to ensure they understand the impact, and encourage a more sustainable approach.

“We are also considering whether to take an injunction to stop hotels being used, and are taking advice from barristers at this moment. We are watching other cases which are out there – most notably Great Yarmouth. Their injunction will be judged by December 20.”

A heated public meeting attended by hundreds of people earlier this month heard concerns that Skegness’ tourism industry could be permanently damaged by the use of hotels.

