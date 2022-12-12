Lincolnshire County Council looks to shed 40% of unused Lincoln city estate to make savings

Lincolnshire County Council is looking at a 40% reduction in its estate, including the potential sale of parts of its Lincoln Newland-based properties.

Conservative Executive Member for Property Councillor Richard Butroid told the authority’s Full Council on Friday that bosses were currently carrying out a “full survey and appraisal” of all the campus buildings.

It followed a question from Labour leader Councillor Rob Parker who noted how empty the buildings were at times.

“If you walk along any corridor [in the council offices], you can usually open a door and see nobody in, next one along nobody there, go upstairs, walk along, nobody there,” he said.

“I know there’s a government reorganisation coming up that could change the nature completely of Lincoln as a base for whatever system comes into place, but could you give us all an indication of how you see us occupying space in this building in a much more efficient way?”

Councillor Butroid said the examination of the authority’s buildings had “slowed down” due to a change in assistant director, but that he had been pushing to get officers to work on the report for the past two months.

“We are looking for a 40% reduction across our whole estate, and that would include potentially this campus as well,” he said.

The council has carried out a series of surveys with staff to define the authority’s current and future requirements for the next five to 10 years.

A full report is hoped to appear before scrutiny members by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“We are looking at various options for the moment we decided they were surplus to requirements.

“We’ve obviously got to look at Orchard House A, Orchard House B and this building and then the front of Newland as well.

“Those are the ones that are the question at the moment, but there is definitely a drive to consolidate to make sure we’re getting the best use out of our buildings and not costing the council any more than money than it needs to.”

A Freedom of Information Request submitted to Lincolnshire County Council by the Local Democracy Service showed that as of November 1, there was around 6,000sqm of unused workspace due to staff working from home.

The space included two office buildings on the Lincoln campus including 181 rooms.

The FOI showed that the office accommodation that may be needed had been consolidated into other buildings.