Ex-Lincolnshire Police officer cleared of raping woman

Local charity LIVES, which responds to 999 medical emergencies, has submitted plans for the development of a new head office and training centre on a three-acre site at the Lincolnshire Showground.

The development will provide a centre of excellence for education and training in pre-hospital emergency medicine, whilst also creating new employment opportunities and long-term investment to the county.

The training centre will have the capacity to host real-life scenarios if plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council. These include road traffic collisions, accidents within a home setting and within an immersive suite where weather, noise and lighting conditions can be controlled.

Once fully operational, the building will have the potential to employ an additional 48 full-time roles and provide an operational base for volunteer emergency responders and the many healthcare professionals who work in the community.

Architect partners PolkeyCollins have produced a video walk through for the project which can be viewed here.

Nikki Cooke, CEO at LIVES, said. “Our vision proposes a centre that provides training to our amazing and dedicated volunteers, but also to anyone who is interested in learning lifesaving skills.

“From local school children who can learn basic CPR to Healthcare professionals across the country who wish to expand their skills in trauma care.

“We would like to thank individuals who provide feedback during the planning submission process, this not only provides us with the opportunities to take on board people’s views but continue to build relationships with local communities and stakeholders.”

Chris Cole, Head of Operations, added: “Project Lifesaver will enable us to deliver training and educational experiences in a wide variety of settings from basic classroom to fully immersive simulation.

“The benefit of having all levels and types of training/simulation environment means that we can build on the learner’s experiences incrementally allowing them to achieve. This works for all levels of learner, from a first aider up to a prehospital critical care team.

“When I have attended some of the most stressful incidents in my career as a Critical Care Paramedic, the training and previous simulation have meant that I was able to perform and feel like I had been there before. This is what Project Lifesaver is all about.”

