Five arrests after suspected Skellingthorpe burglary and GBH of police officer

We are investigating a series of incidents which occurred in the village of Skellingthorpe yesterday evening (6 December).

We have five people in custody. Three men, aged 18, 23 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH assault against a police officer and dwelling burglary.

One 66 year old man, and one 20 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Detective Inspector David Harrop said: “We would like to assure the local community of Skellingthorpe that we believe this was an isolated series of incidents and we are currently in the process of interviewing the five suspects we have in custody.”

More updates to follow. Incident 245 of 6 December