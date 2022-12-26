Flashback 2022: How Lincolnshire mourned Queen Elizabeth II
Remembering the longest reigning female monarch
The longest reigning monarch in British history passed away in 2022, bringing the nation to a standstill in a period of mourning. Lincolnshire played its part in the remembrance, with tributes across the county.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully inside Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 on September 8 this year, bringing to an end her 70-year reign on the throne of the British monarchy.
The Queen was undeniably this country’s most famous asset and person throughout her life, serving as a representation of the values of Great Britain as she made history in becoming not just the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch, but also holding the longest verified reign of any female monarch in history.
The nation entered a period of mourning following her death, culminating in the first British state funeral since former World War Two Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s in 1965.
Figures suggest that over 28 million people in the United Kingdom tuned in to watch Her Majesty’s funeral on television, while millions more took part in commemorative events – whether that be joining the crowds along the funeral procession or paying respects more locally.
In Lincoln, the funeral was broadcast at both the cathedral and the castle, and both were very well-attended as families of all ages joined together to remember the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.
A rip-roaring rendition of God Save The King could be heard around the Lincoln Castle walls, as those in attendance stood up to sing the national anthem during the service.
In the days and weeks before the funeral, historic venues across Lincolnshire opened up books of condolence for any member of the general public who wished to send a message of thanks to The Queen.
Thousands signed books at Lincoln Cathedral, Boston Stump, The Guildhall, St Deny’s Church in Sleaford, Tedder Hall in Manby and more, while floral tributes could be found everywhere you looked.
Boultham Park in Lincoln became a sea of flowers and colour in the days after Her Majesty’s death, as did the Dean’s Green at Lincoln Cathedral.
Flowers, messages of thanks, and even a marmalade sandwich accompanied by a miniature Paddington Bear teddy could be found in honour of The Queen – with Lincoln once again showing its solidarity in difficult circumstances.
Local dignitaries also took part in the national mourning, with all Greater Lincolnshire councils lowering flags to half-mast and suspending all public council meetings until after the state funeral.
The Lincolnite also spoke to a local photographer and a Wellingore woman who travelled from Lincolnshire to Westminster Hall in September to visit The Queen lying-in-state, describing it as a humbling experience.
In sport, local rugby teams paid tribute with minutes’ silences at games the weekend after Her Majesty’s death, while Lincoln City, Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United all joined in the national mourning by having games postponed to allow people to properly grieve and pay respects.
As per government guidance, schools across the UK were advised to close on the day of The Queen’s funeral, though hospitals maintained the majority of patient appointments on the day.
The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire announced proclamations of the new ruler, King Charles III, after The Queen’s death, and His Majesty is to be officially coronated on May 6 next year.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.