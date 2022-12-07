Former Red Arrows member claims women treated as ‘second class citizens’

A former member of the squadron of the Red Arrows has claimed women were treated as ‘second class citizens’.

Allegations of what was described as a broad range of ‘unacceptable behaviours’ among the team, which is now based at RAF Waddington, led to an inquiry.

The former Red Arrows member, who was not named, told BBC Look North: “I did see a lot of unacceptable behaviour when it came to the males towards the females on the squadron, especially on pre-season when you’re away in a different country and I think people just go into holiday mode.”

BBC Look North said the RAF Police Special Investigations Branch examined specific allegations and found no criminal cases to be answered, but the Royal Air Force said during its inquiry several personnel were investigated.

The Ministry of Defence says recommendations from the inquiry have already been implemented.

Two members of the squadron – Flight Lieutenants Damon Green and Will Cambridge – were previously sacked with additional training being rolled out to the team. Last month, the Red Arrows leader, Commanding Officer David Montenegro was suspended.

In a statement the Ministry of Defence said: “The RAF is aware of historic allegations from 2017 that have been made against the current Officer Commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team, which will be thoroughly investigated.

“Pending that investigation and without prejudice, the individual has been removed from post.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.