Fundraiser to help children, aged 18 and 22, who tragically lost both parents

A fundraiser has been set up to help two Lincolnshire village children after the tragic death of their popular mum, who is described as having “such a big heart”, less than two years after they lost their dad.

Jackie Thorpe, known widely as ‘Jack’, and her husband Richard lived in Digby and had two children – Joe, 22, and Daisy, 18.

The family owned Southern and Thorpe Butchers in Ruskington for over 40 years and they were well known and popular in the village. Sadly Richard passed away in February 2021 and Jackie died on Friday, December 2 this year.

Family friend Laura Allen said Jackie had been struggling to get warm and got a shock through her body, and was in a lot of pain, and also had heart difficulties when she arrived at hospital by ambulance, but that the family are still awaiting post-mortem results to find out exactly how she died.

Laura has been doing Jackie’s nails for around six years and over the last year saw her more regularly. After receiving the news from Jackie’s daughter Daisy, Laura wanted to do something to help the family.

The local village communities have pulled together to help with the fundraiser, raising over £2,300 – donations can be made here.

Laura told The Lincolnite: “Jackie was literally the most chatty person and down to earth, always complimenting people. She would do anything for anyone and had such a big heart.

“The thing that shocked me the most was getting a phone call from Daisy as she’d just turned 18 and to lose both her parents just breaks me. I wanted to do something to help.

“People have just been absolutely amazing and I’ll never forget how incredible the people of Ruskington and the surrounding villages have been.

“It shows how highly Jackie and her family are thought of and I want to say a big thank you for the donations so far, and from Daisy and Joe who are touched and overwhelmed.”

