Garrity Gone: Imps assistant steps up a division to join QPR
A move to the Championship for Mark Kennedy’s assistant
Lincoln City will be on the hunt for a new assistant head coach after Mike Garrity left the club to join Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
Mike Garrity joined the Imps from Blackpool during the summer to be head coach Mark Kennedy’s assistant, but his time at the club will remain short after QPR triggered a release clause in his contract.
The move has been prompted by the London-based side’s appointment of Neil Critchley as head coach, who worked with Garrity previously both at Liverpool’s Academy and Blackpool.
Garrity has aided Lincoln’s steady but encouraging start to the League One season. The Imps are sitting 14th in the table, comfortably clear of the relegation zone and just four points from a play-off position.
Lincoln City will now begin the process of finding a new person to fit the role and assist Mark Kennedy with his head coaching duties.
A spokesperson for the football club said: “Everyone at City would like to thank Mike for his contribution during his time at the club and wish him all the best for his new role.”