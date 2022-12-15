Ho Ho HUGE Santa back to spread cheer in Lincoln

Chris’ neighbours often say it’s officially Christmas when her Santa goes up

A big inflatable Santa, and possibly the ‘biggest’ in Lincoln, is back up outside a local home to spread Christmas cheer along with a large festive Homer Simpson.

Chris Hebron, 52, first started putting up her large festive decorations at her home on Broughton Gardens off Brant Road when she had her son Zak, who is now 20.

She got the big inflatable Santa back out of the attic, but due to the cold weather it went up outside her home a little later this year on December 3.

Chris told The Lincolnite: “Even though it is still freezing, I felt he had to go up otherwise we won’t see him at all this year.

“He takes about 20 minutes to inflate and it takes two of us to secure him. He takes about 30 minutes to deflate and again I have to stay outside with him in the freezing cold stuffing him back in his box. Yes, I am mad.

“There are always comments on Facebook as to when and if Big Santa would make an appearance this year. I just love Christmas and family time.”

Her 15-year-old daughter Mia won’t ever let her off not putting all the decorations up and Chris said her neighbours often say it’s officially Christmas once the inflatable Santa goes up.

