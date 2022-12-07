Ice cream to return to Bailgate after Dennetts departure
The ice cream era continues on the Bailgate
A new ice cream parlour will open at the former Dennetts site on Lincoln Bailgate next spring, ensuring frozen sweet treats remain a constant in the historic uphill section of the city.
Dennetts ended its 28-year stay at the Bailgate in September last year, after manager Claire Dennett decided to take on semi-retirement and run the Spilsby shop Sweet Vanilla instead.
The shop was a consistently popular ice cream parlour in Lincoln for almost three decades, and when it closed there was genuine sadness in the community.
However, a new company called Ice Dreaming appears set to open at the site in spring 2023, ensuring the ice cream heritage of the building will be maintained.
The exterior of the building has been decorated in pink colours in anticipation of the new business opening, with a QR code in the shop window taking you to the Ice Dreaming website.
Here it says the shop will be “coming soon”, as well as providing information on what customers can expect from the business once it opens.
Ice Dreaming’s website says it is a “quirky ice cream parlour” that is a “must-see for tourists”, offering a variety of gourmet flavours and seasonal specials.
An exact opening date has not yet been announced.