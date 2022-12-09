Lilia Valutyte murder case adjourned until next year

The case of a man charged with murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte has been adjourned until to January.

Lilia was found with a stab wound to her chest in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and his case was today (Friday) listed before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Skebas, who is currently remanded into custody, did not appear in court for the hearing and was represented by barrister John McNally.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Christopher Donellan KC.

No pleas were entered and Judge Hirst adjourned the case for further medical assessments.

Skebas will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on January 19.

Lilia suffered the stab wound as she played in the street in broad daylight with her sister.

Footage showed her playing hula-hoop with her younger sibling minutes before the alleged attack at 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28.

An inquest in Lincoln heard that Harry Potter fan Lilia died from a stab wound to the chest.

Skebas, a 22-year-old fruitpicker, was arrested two days later at his home in Boston.

