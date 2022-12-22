Lincoln homes hit by water supply issues

Residents in Bracebridge and Nettleham are among the areas experiencing very low water pressure on Thursday morning.

Anglian Water said it has identified a burst water main in Nettleham that it is “working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.”

The water company said that the estimated restore time, at the time of publication, is 1pm on Thursday, December 22.

Anglian Water have also logged an interruption of supply and the possibility of low pressure or no water.

It said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Bracebridge, Lincoln and surrounding areas may be experiencing very low water pressure.

“We’re aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.”

Anglian Water added that it is getting a lot of calls from customers who’ve found leaks on the pipes at their homes.

